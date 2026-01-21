WATCH: USMNT star Weston McKennie scores in third consecutive Champions League game to lead Juventus to win over Benfica
What happened
After a scoreless first half, Juventus took the lead 10 minutes into the second on a goal from Kephren Thuram, giving the hosts a 1-0 advantage. Mckennie was then the man to make it 2-0, combining with Jonathan David before weaving through the Benfica defense and slipping a shot past goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.
With the win, Juventus have assured themselves of at least a spot in the knockout phase and still have a chance to leap into the round of 16 by finishing in the top eight.
Watch the clip
McKennie's incredible run
Champions League goals have become something of a habit for McKennie, who has been Juventus' standout player in Europe's top competition so far. With the goal, McKennie has now scored in three consecutive matches, firing against Bodo/Glimt, Pafos and, now, Benfica in three consecutive Juventus wins. Additionally, McKennie has also already scored two other goals this month, finding the back of the net against Lecce and Cremonese in Serie A.
With his goal, McKennie now has 10 career Champions League finishes, putting him two behind USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic for most ever by an American player.
What comes next?
The road only gets harder from here for Juventus, though, as they play a crucial Serie A match this weekend against Napoli, who sit in third to Juventus' fifth. After that, the Old Lady will wrap up the Champions League's group phase with a USMNT-filled clash against Folarin Balogun and Monaco.