VIDEO: Diego Costa steals Lionel Messi & Harry Kane attributes to build his ultimate striker as ex-Chelsea star claims HE'S the mentality king
Building the ultimate striker
The Spanish international sat down to participate in a "Perfect Player" challenge with GOAL, where he was tasked with assigning a legendary name to a list of specific footballing attributes. To form the technical backbone of his ideal forward, the striker opted for some of the most decorated names in the sport. He selected the intelligence of Messi and the finishing of Brazil legend Ronaldo as the base of his creation.
The former Premier League winner also dipped into the English top flight for his selections, choosing the long shots of Bayern Munich and England captain Kane. For raw physical power, he looked back to his Stamford Bridge days by naming strike partner Didier Drogba for strength while tapping into the pace of Brazilian powerhouse Hulk.
The king of mentality
While the 37-year-old was happy to credit his peers for their technical and physical gifts, he took a different approach when the question of mentality arose. Known throughout his career for a ferocious, confrontational style of play that often intimidated the world's best defenders, the forward pointed to himself as the benchmark for mental toughness.
The selection highlights the self-belief that defined his peak years in London and Madrid. During his tenure at Chelsea, he was often seen as the emotional heartbeat of the side, thriving in high-pressure matches and never backing down from a physical battle. By naming himself, he reinforced the "beast" persona that saw him win two Premier League titles and two La Liga trophies.
A legacy of intensity
This latest revelation comes as the veteran finds himself as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Brazilian side Gremio over a year ago. Despite being in the twilight of his career, his picks show a deep respect for the technical evolution of the game while maintaining the edge that made him one of Europe's most feared attackers.
His choices of Neymar for dribbling and Messi for intelligence showcase an appreciation for the game's more aesthetic side. However, by concluding his ultimate player build with his own name for mentality, the striker reminded fans that while skill wins games, it is his brand of grit and psychological warfare that often secures silverware.