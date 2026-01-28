USWNT player ratings vs Chile: Croix Bethune, Emily Sams shine as least-experienced XI in 25 years win 5-0

In their final test of the January camp, the U.S. Women’s National Team cruised past Chile 5-0, with five different players finding the net - three of them for the first time at the senior international level. Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune opened the scoring before Jameese Joseph and Emily Sams added debut goals of their own, underlining the depth manager Emma Hayes continues to explore.

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears stretched the lead early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt, and while Chile showed brief flashes in transition, sustained pressure was rare. Trinity Rodman needed just five minutes off the bench to cap the night, punishing a tiring defense to make it 5-0 - and giving Hayes the perfect moment to celebrate alongside her star winger on the sideline.

The USWNT wrapped up the window in front of more than 14,000 fans at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, using the two January friendlies as a final evaluation ahead of the SheBelieves Cup and a pivotal tournament year.

GOAL rates the USWNT player performances vs Chile from Harder Stadium...