USWNT abroad Jan. 26
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Phallon Tullis-Joyce shines as Man United climb WSL table, Sam Coffey debuts for Man City

GOAL breaks down the key moments from USWNT players abroad, including a dominant performance from Tullis-Joyce for Manchester United.

As the U.S. Women’s National Team cruised to a 6-0 win over Paraguay on Saturday in sunny Los Angeles, several key members of Emma Hayes’ wider player pool were busy competing overseas. With January camp overlapping a FIFA competition window, the USWNT roster was made up exclusively of NWSL-based players, leaving many of the program’s European contingent to continue their club seasons abroad.

In England, the Women’s Super League title race remained tightly packed, with Americans on both sides of a marquee matchup between Chelsea and Arsenal. USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson and center back Naomi Girma featured for Chelsea against Arsenal defender Emily Fox, as the Blues hosted the Gunners in a match with major implications at the top of the table. Despite Chelsea generating chances, Arsenal came away with a 2-0 victory, powered by a standout performance from Beth Mead.

The result tightened the race behind league leaders Manchester City, who maintained their grip on first place over the weekend. City also welcomed a new American into the fold, as USWNT midfielder Sam Coffey made her debut after completing a January move. Coffey came on late in City’s 2-1 win over London City Lionesses, helping see out the result as City extended their lead atop the WSL standings.

Elsewhere in England, goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce continued her strong run of form for Manchester United, playing a key role in a 4-1 win over Aston Villa. In France, young midfielder Lily Yohannes and veteran Lindsey Heaps were both involved as OL Lyonnes rolled to a 5-1 victory over Marseille in the Coupe de France Féminine.

From Thompson’s duel with Fox to Coffey’s first minutes in Manchester and another steady outing from Tullis-Joyce, GOAL takes a closer look at how USWNT players fared across Europe over the weekend.

  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Rare goal-less occasion for Thompson

    It wasn’t just an off day for Alyssa Thompson, who repeatedly found herself in promising positions in front of goal - Chelsea simply couldn’t make their chances count. Hosting Arsenal, the Blues had an opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City, but defeat instead left their title hopes facing a steeper climb.

    Arsenal, meanwhile, arrived at Kingsmeadow without a road win over Chelsea since 2018, making the result all the more surprising. The opening half was cagey, with Chelsea struggling to convert possession into clear looks in the final third, while Arsenal proved more clinical when their chances arrived.

    Thompson, who has four league goals this season, entered the match firmly on Arsenal head coach Renée Slegers’ radar as one of Chelsea’s primary attacking threats.

    “She’s a really, really good player,” Slegers said ahead of the match. “She’s made a great impact for Chelsea and really shown herself in the WSL, so we’ll have to look out for her.”

    Despite a lively start, Thompson was ultimately limited to only a handful of chances in a match that may have turned on a single decisive touch in the box.

  • Sam Coffey USWNT vs Canada HICGetty Images

    Coffey's debut

    Coffey's dream was to play abroad, and it became a reality over the weekend when she suited up for Manchester City for the very first time. Coffey, a staple midfielder on the USWNT squad made headlines when she left Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL, inking a deal with Man City Women through 2029

    Over the weekend, Coffey didn't earn a start, but came on in the second half at the 76th minute for Man City, helping them go nine points clear of Chelsea in the WSL, in their 2-1 result at London City.

    “[Manchester City] is a club with so much history, so much success, so much influence in the city," Coffey said after her signing. "Manchester is not somewhere I’ve been before, but there’s something about it that I felt I was led to and called to. I think it’s also a place that has proven its investment in women’s soccer and being a part of this movement that is going on. Seeing the facilities, the support the team gets, and all the efforts they are putting in for the women’s side is such a huge and positive side and something I’m honoured to be a part of.”

    Coffey is now part of a top-table team, Man City, who lead the WSL with 36 points in 12 wins. 

  • Club Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United Women - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Tullis-Joyce' shot stopping clinic

    Tullis-Joyce turned in another strong performance over the weekend, making six saves as Manchester United rolled past Aston Villa 4–1 in WSL play. The win lifted United into fourth place in the table on 25 points, just one behind Arsenal.

    The USWNT goalkeeper has enjoyed a standout season for United, tallying 31 saves and four clean sheets as she continues to establish herself as a reliable presence at the club level. While Tullis-Joyce hasn’t appeared for the U.S. since April 2025, her performances for Hayes’ side during that stretch were enough to firmly place her among the top goalkeepers in the current pool.

    “I feel strongly about Claudia [Dickey] and Phallon [Tullis-Joyce] at this time,” Hayes said ahead of the USWNT’s friendlies against Paraguay and Chile, when asked about the goalkeeper picture.


  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Emily Fox and winning Arsenal

    Fox was injured last weekend, so there wasn't clarity whether she'd be fit for the weekend match against Chelsea. To the Gunners' benefit, Fox was healthy and sharp coming out and keeping the Blues scoreless. 

    Fox helped Arsenal defeat Chelsea on the road, 2-0, and in the second half made a critical cross that was just short of her teammates to finish, and forced Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton to step up big, with just 15 minutes left of the game. 

    Fox has been a stalwart for Arsenal this season and will lace up to face Leicester City on Sunday. 

