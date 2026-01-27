USMNT rising star Alex Freeman reportedly set for transfer to Villarreal in deal worth up to $7 million

Freeman started 2025 hoping to fight for a starting spot with Orlando City. By November, he was a bonafied USMNT regular, scoring two goals against Uruguay in the team's final game of the calendar year to further build his World Cup case.

"It's just been such a crazy seven months for me," Freeman told GOAL this fall. "Obviously, in March, having my first start to now being able to win [MLS Young Player of the Year], it just shows the kind of year I've had. I'm grateful for winning this award, but also just to be able to continue playing. I feel like this award isn't going to stop me from trying to improve every day.

"But I think just looking at where I was in March to now in October, it's something that shows why it was such a memorable season for me."

Prior to 2025, Freeman had made just four senior appearances for Orlando City, but quickly grew into a star during the initial months of the MLS season. By summer, he'd solidified his place as an MLS All-Star, going on to finish with six goals and three assists from the right-back position. On the USMNT front, Freeman earned his first cap against Turkey ahead of the Gold Cup and went on to appear in 12 matches, scoring twice in that Uruguay game.