‘He should've been rested!' - Unai Emery criticised after Ollie Watkins picks up injury during Aston Villa's Europa League tie with Salzburg

The atmosphere at Villa Park shifted from relaxed to anxious in a heartbeat on Thursday night when Watkins pulled up while chasing a through ball in the first half. The 30-year-old grimaced immediately, clutching his hamstring and signalling to the bench. Although he attempted to carry on for another 12 minutes, the striker was eventually forced to admit defeat, trudging off to be replaced by Morgan Rogers.

The injury comes at the worst possible time for Aston Villa, who currently sit third in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester City and just four behind leaders Arsenal. With the club in the hunt for their first league title since 1981, the sight of their top scorer leaving the pitch in discomfort has sent shockwaves through the fanbase.

Speaking after the match, coach Emery attempted to downplay the severity of the issue but admitted Watkins is a major doubt for the weekend. "He felt something, but not a lot," the Spaniard said. "We will test him. Hopefully, we are thinking that is not a lot. I don't know if he will be available for Sunday."