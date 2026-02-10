Richard Keys breaks silence as he and Andy Gray prepare to leave beIN Sports after 13 years

The Doha-based network beIN Sports is preparing for a significant transition as its two primary Premier League anchors, Keys and Gray, prepare to vacate their seats at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. The pair, who have been synonymous with the network’s English football coverage since 2013, will formally depart in May following the conclusion of the current domestic season. It marks the end of a 13-year chapter that saw the veteran duo transform beIN into a global broadcasting powerhouse.

According to The Daily Mail, the decision for the 68-year-old Keys and 70-year-old Gray to move on was reached through a mutual agreement with the broadcaster. They are expected to leave on excellent terms, having served as the faces of the network’s flagship coverage through multiple contract extensions and several major international tournaments. The move signals a major changing of the guard for a network that has relied on the duo’s experience to anchor its most-watched football programmes.