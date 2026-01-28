Revealed: Florentino Perez warned Jude Bellingham & four other Real Madrid players to 'change their attitude' in personal meetings after Xabi Alonso's sacking

The recent resurgence at Real Madrid has been widely praised as the "Arbeloa effect," but fresh reports from Spain indicate the turnaround was triggered by a direct intervention from the boardroom. According to Cadena SER, club president Perez felt compelled to step in personally after the sacking of Alonso, identifying a lack of intensity and self-demand as the primary reasons for the team's struggles.

Perez reportedly summoned Bellingham for a private summit to request a shift in demeanour. While the England international has been a talismanic figure since his arrival, the president made it clear that he needed to see more leadership and fight during this turbulent transition. The message was unambiguous: the level of performance had dropped below the expected standard, and the "attitude" of the squad had to change immediately to arrest the slide.

The 78-year-old also held one-on-one talks with emerging talents Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono. Both youngsters had drifted during the Alonso era, but following the president's pep talk, they have reportedly rediscovered their spark. Mastantuono is described as looking like the player he was at the start of the season, while Guler is now closer to the level the club expected of him when he was signed.