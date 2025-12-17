Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Borussia Dortmund offer to make Nico Schlotterbeck their highest-paid player with new contract as defender hints at when transfer decision will be made amid Bayern Munich & Liverpool interest
Dortmund fear losing star defender
The stakes have been raised significantly in the battle for Schlotterbeck’s signature. As Dortmund look to solidify their squad for the coming years, the 26-year-old centre-back has emerged as the non-negotiable cornerstone of their project. With his current deal set to expire in 2027, sporting director Sebastian Kehl has launched a proactive charm offensive, determined to ward off interest from heavyweights Bayern Munich and Liverpool by presenting an offer that reflects Schlotterbeck’s status as one of Europe’s premier defenders.
Mega offer on the table for Schlotterbeck
According to Sport Bild, Dortmund’s hierarchy is ready to shatter their wage structure to keep hold of their defensive leader. The club has prepared a new deal that would vault Schlotterbeck to the very top of their payroll. Currently earning an estimated €7 million per year, the new terms would see his salary double to a staggering €14m annually.
This financial package is a statement of intent. It would place Schlotterbeck as the highest-paid player in the team. For a club that operates with strict financial prudence compared to their state-backed or Premier League rivals, such an offer underlines just how critical the former Freiburg man is to their future ambitions. Kehl views Schlotterbeck not just as a defender, but as a future captain and the "face" of the franchise - a player around whom the next great Dortmund side can be built.
Schlotterbeck plays the waiting game
Despite the lucrative nature of the proposal, Schlotterbeck remains hesitant to put pen to paper immediately. The defender is reportedly "playing for time," a stance that will undoubtedly cause anxiety within the BVB boardroom.
His hesitation is not born out of financial greed, but rather sporting ambition. Having established himself as a regular in the German national team, Schlotterbeck is desperate to compete for major honours, not just top-four finishes. He is reportedly waiting to see how Dortmund’s sporting project evolves over the remainder of the season. He has informed Kehl that he will not make a decision before the end of the year, suggesting his intentions will be made clear by spring.
The delay plays directly into the hands of interested parties. Liverpool, who are constantly monitoring the market for long-term defensive options to eventually succeed Virgil van Dijk, have been frequently linked with the left-footed centre-back. His ability to play out from the back and his aggression in the duel fits the Premier League profile perfectly.
Closer to home, the spectre of Bayern Munich looms large. The Bavarian giants have a long history of poaching Dortmund’s best talent, and with their own defensive reshuffles often a topic of debate, Schlotterbeck represents an attractive domestic target.
Adeyemi situation even more complicated
While the Schlotterbeck saga looks set to drag on into the warmer months, Dortmund have taken a firmer stance on another key asset: Karim Adeyemi. The lightning-fast forward, who is also under contract until 2027, has enjoyed a resurgent campaign, netting six goals in all competitions this season.
Recent speculation had suggested that Premier League clubs might test Dortmund’s resolve in the upcoming January window, but reports indicate that a winter exit is "categorically ruled out". Adeyemi feels comfortable at the club and is focused on maintaining his current form.
Dortmund are eager to tie him down, but things have proved complicated since he switched agents, joining Jorge Mendes' stable. The German side have found the Portuguese agent tough to reach as they look to continue negotiations.
