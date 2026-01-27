Real Madrid legend's 16-year-old son signs first professional contract with Los Blancos

Alves has long been identified as a priority for the Real Madrid hierarchy, and the club moved decisively this week to formalise his status as a professional footballer. The agreement, which had been in the pipeline for some time, was officially signed on Monday with his parents present, marking a major milestone in the teenager's burgeoning career.

Aware of the high-profile nature of the player and his immense potential, Real Madrid have included a "shielding" clause in the contract to ensure his future remains at the Bernabeu. The deal effectively locks down a talent who has become a sensation within the walls of La Fabrica, Real Madrid's famed academy.

The striker, whose physical development and goalscoring exploits have drawn attention far beyond the capital, took to social media to celebrate the moment. With a staggering two million followers on Instagram, Enzo posted: "Happy to sign my first professional contract! Hala Madrid!"