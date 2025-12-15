Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid have left Xabi Alonso 'isolated' - Bayer Leverkusen chief questions Florentino Perez's treatment of coach amid early sack reports
Shaky run for Real Madrid
Alonso's tenure at Real Madrid, once viewed as the homecoming of a managerial prodigy, has quickly turned into a trial by fire. Back-to-back home defeats to Celta and Manchester City added fuel to reports that Alonso's future at the club is in doubt heading into the weekend clash against Deportivo Alaves, which they won 2-1. Amidst growing reports that the 44-year-old is facing the sack already, his former boss at Leverkusen has spoken out to defend the coach, pointing the finger squarely at the structural differences between the two clubs. Carro, the CEO of the Bundesliga side, believes that Alonso has been left exposed by a Madrid board that fails to protect its managers in times of crisis.
Alonso departed Leverkusen in the summer to take the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu, tasked with leading a new era for Los Blancos. However, results have been mixed, and the Spanish press has already begun to sharpen its knives. For Carro, who oversaw Alonso’s historic unbeaten domestic double in Germany, the issue lies not with the tactician’s ability, but with the ruthless and often lonely environment fostered by Madrid president Florentino Perez.
- AFP
Carrow pledges support to Alonso
Speaking to Sky, Carro did not mince his words when comparing the supportive environment of Leverkusen with the cut-throat politics of Madrid.
"We didn't advise him on anything," Carro said when asked if he had spoken to Alonso about his current predicament. "At the time we would have liked him to stay here, but we know he is a coach with enormous talent who, yes, finds himself in a different context in Madrid.
"If the president says that a coach is a necessary evil, if the coach is left alone and it is always he who receives the criticism, well then the situation is very different from the one he experienced in Leverkusen, where we all rowed in the same direction and did not leave the coach politically alone."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A bond that remains unbroken
Despite the tense situation surrounding Alonso’s future, Carro revealed that his personal relationship with the Basque coach remains incredibly strong. The two forged a close bond during Alonso’s three-year stint in Germany, a period that transformed Leverkusen from underachievers to history-makers.
Carro confirmed that he recently visited Alonso in the Spanish capital, emphasising that their connection transcends the professional sphere.
"During the international break I was in Madrid for a weekend, and the coaching staff and the family were at our house twice," Carro revealed. "We have a very good relationship; after all, during those three years we were like a family. I also know that they follow our matches and we follow theirs, we follow each other. We feel a lot of appreciation for each other and maintain very close contact."
- Getty Images Sport
The pressure cooker of the Bernabeu
The contrast described by Carro serves as a warning to Madrid fans and pundits calling for Alonso’s head. However, pressure will only continue to build on the coach unless he brings consistency after a stunning start to his tenure. They started the season with 13 wins from their first 14 games under Alonso, including a victory against Barcelona, but a defeat to Liverpool sparked a dismal run that saw them drop four points behind in La Liga and in danger of falling out of the Champions League's top eight.
While Leverkusen soldier on without him, watching their former manager struggle under the weight of the "white house" expectations has evidently struck a nerve with the German club's hierarchy. Whether Perez heeds the subtle warning from his counterpart remains to be seen, but as the sack rumours intensify, the accusation that Alonso has been "left alone" will likely resonate with those who feel the manager is being made a scapegoat for wider structural issues.
Advertisement