Premier League on verge of securing extra Champions League spot after impressive showing in league phase

English football is tightening its grip on one of the two additional 'European Performance Spots' (EPS) available for the 2026-27 Champions League. Following a chaotic but successful conclusion to the league phase, the Premier League stands as the only division in Europe to still have all of its representatives active in continental competition.

The new format, which rewards collective performance, has played perfectly into the hands of the English clubs. The Premier League has already banked a staggering 72.50 bonus points, a total bolstered significantly by five teams - Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea - finishing in the top eight of the Champions League table to secure automatic qualification for the round of 16.

With Newcastle also avoiding elimination to reach the play-off round, and English clubs performing well in the Europa League and Conference League, the coefficient gap is widening. Data suggests that England is now effectively 17 wins ahead of their nearest challengers for the top spot, meaning a collapse of historic proportions would be required to deny the Premier League an extra seat at Europe's top table.