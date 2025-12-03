'My god' - Relieved Pep Guardiola makes 'I lose my hair' joke after Man City hold on to beat Fulham in nine-goal thriller

Laughing in disbelief, Guardiola opened his press conference with a quip: "Did you enjoy it? Nice, huh?!"

But when a reporter asked whether he had enjoyed it, the City manager threw his hands up. "Me?! My god, I lost my hair! My god!" he exclaimed, half-joking about the ninety minutes he had just endured.

Guardiola admitted that, during those frantic final minutes, City were simply trying to keep themselves afloat.

"It's the Premier League, you can't control, it's the Premier League," he said. "I know you're going to ask what happened, and I don't have an answer. It's the emotion, it's the football. Why you do this, why you do that? But I'm sorry to tell you, we made incredible things today, incredible, because I know how difficult that team is.

"We proved it and scored the goals that we score and the quality we have done. Erling had a chance for 6-3 and immediately later, 5-4. And when that happens, it's just a question of survival. Don't tell me how, the players don't know either. At the end we take it."

City are now just two points behind leaders Arsenal, who host Brentford next, yet their sloppiness at the back poses uncomfortable questions for a side chasing a sustained title charge.

"Arsenal are so strong and so solid. So I know what we have to do," added Guardiola. "It will be difficult, but at the same time, the Premier League is so long. And I promise you that I have enough experience to make long, long runs to try to fight to win the Premier League."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!