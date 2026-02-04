Pep Guardiola criticises U.S. President Donald Trump over ICE killings as Man City boss opens up on decision to speak out on political issues

Guardiola has issued a fierce condemnation of the recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the United States, directly challenging the policies under Trump. Speaking with visible emotion, the Catalan coach referenced the shocking deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, who were killed during ICE operations.

Guardiola drew a sharp contrast between the values of care and the brutality of the incident, questioning how such violence could be justified by any administration. “Look what happened in the United States of America, Renee Good and [intensive care nurse] Alex Pretti have been killed,” Guardiola stated. “Imagine the NHS, five, six people around him, go on the grass and 10 shots. Tell me how you can defend that?”

The City boss, who has often been reluctant to engage in political debate during his tenure in England, suggested that the visibility of these injustices has made silence impossible. “Today we can see it, before we could not see it. It hurts me,” he added. “If it was the opposite side, it would hurt me. I'm sorry, I will stand up, always I will be there. Always. Completely kill thousands of innocent people? It hurts me. It's no more complicated than that.”