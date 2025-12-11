Paulo Dybala a 'mix of dream, illusion and reality' for Boca Juniors as Argentine giants confirm plan to reunite Roma star with 'agent' Leandro Paredes

The prospect of Dybala swapping the historic monuments of Rome for the fervent atmosphere of La Bombonera has long been a topic of whispers in South American football, but those quiet rumours have now been given a voice by the Boca Juniors hierarchy. Delgado, a key member of the club's Football Council, has openly discussed the club's desire to recruit La Joya.

Speaking to the media regarding the club's future transfer targets, Delgado did not shy away when asked about the Roma playmaker.

“Dream, illusion or reality? Dybala is a mix of all of this,” Delgado explained. “We hope to be able to make the necessary effort to bring him here, regardless of whether there is a possibility or not. The only thing I know is that his contract expires in June 2026. We will evaluate the situation and see what happens.”