‘My journey isn’t like other people’s’ - Columbus Crew’s Max Arfsten embraces the learning curve in World Cup year with USMNT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - If there's one thing Max Arfsten wants you to know about his breakout 2025, it's that it was all a bit complicated.

In one sense, it was nothing new. He's a player who has been around the block in MLS and has been plugging away for a few years just to get these opportunities. In another sense, though, he spent all of 2025 learning on the fly and, admittedly, those lessons weren't always easy to take.

That’s what makes looking back on the year so strange for Arfsten. His rise feels sudden, yet entirely earned. His place in the U.S. Men’s National Team player pool is both something he worked toward and something that once felt far off. And with a World Cup now looming, he can finally pause to appreciate how far he’s come - even as his focus remains on what still lies ahead.

"For me, I want people to know where I come from," Arfsten tells GOAL at MLS Media Day in January. "My whole journey, it feels like ups and downs and going through a lot of hurdles just to get to Columbus. To be where I am now, I feel like I'm just learning as I go. All of this is new to me.

"I feel like the one thing I want people to understand is that this isn't linear. My journey isn't like other people who grew up in academies and signed homegrown deals and stuff. I feel like people assume it just started this past year."

Arfsten’s journey didn’t start in 2025. It began in Fresno, Calif. - a place that, as he’s noted, offered little in the way of soccer role models. There were no USMNT players to look up to where he came from, which only fueled his determination to become one.

From college soccer at UC Davis to MLS Next Pro with San Jose Earthquakes II, and eventually finding his footing with the Columbus Crew after being drafted in 2023, it’s been a steady but uneven climb. For the 24-year-old defender, the path to the USMNT was never traditional - and never guaranteed.

Now, after pushing his way to the highest levels of American soccer, the Crew defender has taken the time to reflect, not just on what's already happened but on what could happen soon.

For Arfsten, 2025 now lives in the rearview mirror. What comes next is harder to define. With a World Cup approaching and his place in the USMNT picture no longer theoretical, 2026 carries a different kind of weight - one shaped by expectations rather than opportunity. Based on his own path, he knows the road ahead won’t be linear. But he also believes it may demand more from him than any year before.

"At the beginning of every year, I like to set two to three big goals that I want to accomplish by the end of the year," he says. "Making the World Cup, that's a goal of mine. Playing in Europe is definitely a goal of mine. These are two overarching goals that I want to accomplish by the end of 2026."

While he focuses on those larger goals, Arfsten also stresses the importance of prioritizing the present.

“I have that in my mind as something I’m striving toward, but within that, there are micro-goals where I try to stay present,” he says. “It’s been a good preseason - scoring and assisting goals with the Columbus Crew...It’s a healthy mix."