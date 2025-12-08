Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Salah breakdown no reason for Inter to celebrate as Christian Chivu warns players of Liverpool's 'intensity' despite struggles under Arne Slot
Chivu ignores the 'decline' narrative
The narrative surrounding Liverpool’s trip to the San Siro has been dominated by their stumbling defence of the Premier League title and the supposed fragility of the squad under Arne Slot. Salah shocked Liverpool fans and pundits alike with his comments regarding Slot after his side's dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds at the weekend, resulting him being dropped from the squad for the Inter clash. However, Chivu has moved quickly to stomp out any complacency within the Nerazzurri camp. Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the crucial European tie, the Inter boss rejected the idea that the English champions are a spent force, attributing their current struggles to a natural post-title hangover rather than a terminal crisis.
"Liverpool is one of the most successful teams," Chivu asserted, reminding the Italian press of the pedigree arriving in Milan. "They just won the Premier League. They had a good start and then a decline, which is normal. They have players capable of understanding the moments and being ready for the games that matter, and tomorrow is one of those."
Salah vs Slot civil war "not my concern"
The build-up to the match has been overshadowed by the explosive breakdown in relations between Salah and manager Slot. With the Egyptian forward publicly questioning the Dutchman's tactics and his goal return drying up, many in Italy view this as the perfect time to face the Reds. Chivu, however, refuses to be drawn into the soap opera. When pressed on whether Salah’s unhappiness gives Inter an edge, the Romanian coach was dismissive, insisting that Liverpool's threat extends far beyond one individual.
"Momo is important on a world-class level, but these are not problems that concern us. It’s not my concern," Chivu stated bluntly. "I know that they have players who can replace him, and that Liverpool will therefore maintain a high level as they always have done throughout their history." He doubled down on the need for collective focus, warning that focusing too much on Salah's drama could leave them exposed to other threats "We’re talking about teams, not individuals. That is why we have to worry about what the group does, not about individuals. They have a lot of quality."
The intensity trap: Chivu warns of Klopp's lingering legacy
While results may have dipped, the physical data suggests Liverpool remain a ferocious opponent. Chivu highlighted that the "heavy metal" identity forged by Jurgen Klopp has been successfully retained by Slot, even if the execution has stuttered recently. The Inter boss described this specific English style as a cultural phenomenon that Italian teams often struggle to replicate due to the grueling nature of the calendar.
"I think they're a team that has made intensity their motto, part of their identity," Chivu explained during his press conference. "Klopp brought it, Slot is trying to maintain it and he's succeeded. We want to do like them, but they were born that way... it leads to a certain approach to matches."
He also touched on the physical toll this approach takes, referencing a conversation with his own striker, Marcus Thuram, to illustrate the difficulty of matching Liverpool's running stats. "Playing every three days is not easy... You have to understand the moments and not lose your balance... At times you also need to rest, if you ask Marcus he'll tell you that it's not easy to press for 90 minutes straight." The key for Inter will be managing energy levels without being overrun by the Red wave.
Carrying the flag: Inter demand respect
Finally, Chivu took a moment to defend his own team's standing in Europe. Inter have been Italy's most consistent continental performer in the 2020s, and the manager feels that their recent record - including two Champions League final appearances in three years - warrants immense credit, regardless of the outcome against Liverpool.
"Inter have carried the Italian flag high around the world," Chivu said. "You don't reach two Champions League finals and a Europa League final in five years so easily, and they deserve to be celebrated. An Italian team that plays like this deserves some praise, aside from the final result."
