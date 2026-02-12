Getty Images Sport
Marcus Rashford could still make Man Utd return as former coach believes Barcelona loanee may come home
Door remains open for Old Trafford return
Rashford, who is enjoying a resurgence in form with the Catalan giants following a stint at Aston Villa, has looked a player reborn away from the intense scrutiny of the Premier League, registering four goals and six assists in La Liga, with a further five strikes and three assists in the Champions League. However, Meulensteen believes the bond between the player and his boyhood club is unbreakable, hinting that a route back to Manchester is a distinct possibility.
Speaking to BetGoat, Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant emphasised that players who come through the academy carry a unique connection to the club that never truly fades. "It could be a route back for Marcus Rashford at Man Utd, definitely," Meulensteen asserted. "I think Marcus is still as ‘red’ as anyone because he came through the ranks as a young kid, and that will never go away, that will never leave him."
Thriving away from the Premier League
Meulensteen was keen to point out that the decision to leave United, initially for Aston Villa and subsequently for Barcelona, was the correct one for Rashford’s personal and professional development. The Dutchman drew parallels with Scott McTominay, another Carrington graduate who has found success away from Manchester by winning the Serie A title with Napoli, suggesting that stepping out of the Premier League has allowed Rashford to breathe again.
"It's the same with Scott McTominay. Both players have done extremely well wherever they've gone," Meulensteen noted. "But I think it was good for Marcus to have that spell away, first of all at Aston Villa, but now at Barcelona. It's a different culture, a different language, and a different style. Every week is different."
He argued that the relentless physical and mental demands of the English top flight can grind players down, and that La Liga offers a different type of challenge that currently suits Rashford’s game. "The Premier League is different. It's so much more demanding than any league in the world. And I think he's enjoying his football, and that's the most important thing. He needs to enjoy his football."
Addressing the 'lost desire' at United
While discussing a potential return, Meulensteen did not shy away from addressing the reasons why Rashford felt compelled to leave in the first place. The final months of his initial stint at United were marred by a visible drop in confidence and happiness under coaches Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim. Meulensteen questioned the internal factors that led to such a passionate player losing his spark, suggesting that "something was not right" behind the scenes at the time.
"They still do well in the Champions League. But, yeah, things have changed. Things have changed at the club," Meulensteen observed. "There was something not right that didn't sit well with Marcus at that particular time at Manchester United because you have to really ask yourself what it is that made him lose that desire to play for the club he used to love and grew up with."
Conversations key to healing the rift
Looking ahead, Meulensteen believes that the healing process has likely already begun thanks to the time apart. With Rashford rediscovering his smile in Spain and United entering a new era, the conditions for a reconciliation could be falling into place. However, the Dutchman stressed that nothing will happen without open and honest dialogue between the player and the club's hierarchy.
"But things can change, and things can change for the better, but obviously conversations should be held to see where they lead," he concluded.
