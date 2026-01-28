Man Utd yet to open formal Harry Maguire extension talks as Serie A and Turkish Super Lig clubs make contact with veteran defender's agent

Maguire’s six-year association with United is approaching a crossroads, with no substantive discussions having taken place regarding his long-term future. The centre-back turns 33 in March and is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. As of January 1, he has been free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas teams, a situation that has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

According to reports from The Athletic, agents representing clubs in both the Italian Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig have already made contact with the player’s representatives. While his former manager Brendan Rodgers is currently coaching in Saudi Arabia, a move to the Middle East seems less likely for a player deeply rooted in the north of England. Maguire is settled living near Manchester with his wife and children, with his parents still based an hour away in Sheffield, suggesting a preference to remain closer to home if possible.

However, the ball remains firmly in United’s court. The club hierarchy are currently weighing up their options, balancing the need for a defensive leader against the financial implications of retaining a high earner as they look to streamline their wage bill after years of profligacy.