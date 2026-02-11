Getty Images Sport
Man City troll the United Strand with Erling Haaland post as viral hair stunt extended after Man Utd drop points at West Ham
City admin twists the knife after streak snaps
City’s official US social media account wasted no time in rubbing salt into the wounds of United supporters following their 1-1 draw with West Ham on Tuesday night. While the result was a setback for Michael Carrick’s side, it was personally devastating for content creator Ilett - known online as 'The United Strand' - whose viral challenge to grow his hair until United won five games in a row is set to drag on.
Moments after the full-time whistle confirmed that United’s winning run had halted at four matches, the @ManCityUS account posted a photo of star striker Erling Haaland with his long blonde hair flowing down his shoulders. The caption was simple but cutting: "Nothing wrong with growing out your hair."
The 500-day wait for a haircut continues
The context behind the trolling dates back to October 2024. Ilett, a 29-year-old United fan, pledged that he would not cut his hair until United managed to string together five consecutive victories in all competitions. What initially seemed like a manageable task turned into a marathon ordeal as the club struggled for consistency under previous management.
Heading into Tuesday’s clash at the London Stadium, the finish line was finally in sight. United had won four games on the bounce under interim boss Carrick, defeating City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham, meaning a victory over the Hammers would have allowed Ilett to visit a barber for the first time in nearly 500 days.
Thousands of viewers tuned into his "watchalong" livestream, expecting to see the challenge finally completed. Instead, they witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions that ended in despair. "It was a strange game," Ilett told his viewers, visibly deflated as the final whistle blew. The challenge now resets to zero, meaning he faces the prospect of many more months with his flowing locks unless United can find a sudden burst of consistent form.
West Ham spoil the party
The match itself was a gritty affair that highlighted the difficulties Carrick faces in his temporary role. United arrived in the capital full of confidence but were met by a resolute West Ham side fighting for their Premier League lives. The Hammers defended in a disciplined low block that frustrated the visitors' attacking talents for long periods, denying Ilett the celebration he had planned for months.
The deadlock was broken early in the second half when Tomas Soucek ghosted into the box to finish a Jarrod Bowen cross, stunning the travelling support and sending Ilett into a silence on his stream. United laboured in search of a response, with Carrick throwing on substitutes in a desperate bid to keep the winning streak alive.
Benjamin Sesko’s late intervention salvaged a point and kept Carrick’s unbeaten record intact, but for The United Strand, a draw was as good as a defeat. The point did little to comfort Ilett, whose hair has now become a visual symbol of United's inability to string together a dominant run of form over the last two seasons.
Bayern join the pile-on
City were not the only European giant to take a swipe at the fan's misfortune. Bayern Munich’s English language account also spotted the opportunity for engagement, replying to the saga with a cheeky post of their own.
"There's still time to become an FC Bayern fan," the German club tweeted, accompanied by a scissor emoji, playfully suggesting that switching allegiance to the Bundesliga champions might be the quickest route to a trim.
Even Carrick had been aware of the stakes heading into the game. In his pre-match press conference, the United boss admitted his children had told him about the challenge. "I can say I'm aware of it, yeah. My kids have made me aware of it," Carrick said. Unfortunately for Ilett, the manager's awareness didn't translate into the fifth win required to end the saga.
