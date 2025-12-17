'He belongs in the top league!' - Loris Karius told he's playing below his level as Schalke plan to offer contract extension to ex-Liverpool goalkeeper

When asked if he views Karius as Schalke’s goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, Baumann was emphatic in his praise, though he attached a significant caveat regarding the quality of the competition.

"I can well imagine that," Baumann stated regarding a long-term stay. "If we didn't have a problem position in goal for the coming years – I'd be very happy!"

However, the sporting director was quick to add a layer of realism to the romantic notion of Karius retiring in Royal Blue. He acknowledged that keeping a goalkeeper of such quality in the second tier for an extended period is unrealistic.

"But it is also clear to me: Loris belongs in the first league," Baumann added.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!