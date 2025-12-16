LEGACY: The iconic 2002 World Cup run that set the benchmark for American soccer

If that had happened, if that day had gone the U.S. men's national team's way, a legendary run could have gone at least one step further. Yet, even without that call, the summer of 2002 remains a defining moment in American soccer. It was the moment in which the USMNT truly arrived on the global stage, paving the way for all that has come since.

That was the summer the U.S. made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, the nation's deepest run to date. Yes, the 1994 World Cup ushered in an era of American soccer but, in many ways, 2002 was the peak of that era. During that run through South Korea and Japan, the USMNT made it further than any of its predecessors or successors.

Along the way, they toppled a powerhouse, won a defining match against a fierce rival and, throughout the journey, the world was introduced to characters such Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley, icons who would go on to define a generation.

So, even now, all these years later, the impact of that tournament is undeniable. It's still the benchmark for the USMNT program, one that the nation has yet to replicate. This was the USMNT's best World Cup performance, and it has influenced all of the World Cups that followed.

"We showed the world we can play," U.S. coach Bruce Arena said after the loss to Germany. "We haven't arrived, but there's a bright future for the game in the United States."