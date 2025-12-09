Last-minute thriller: Florida State upset No. 1 Stanford to win Women’s College Cup

Florida State beat Stanford 5-1 to win the 2023 NCAA National Championship, though Stanford still leads the all-time series 4-3-0. That meeting marked FSU’s fourth title and second in three years, with four different Seminoles finding the net.

Entering Monday, Florida State owned four national titles while Stanford had won three. Both returned to the final with different storylines. The Seminoles, ranked No. 3, reached the championship match for the seventh time in the last 11 years. Senior forward Jordynn Dudley, a MAC Hermann Award finalist, arrived with 11 goals and was a constant threat, firing four shots even if she didn’t score the winner.

Stanford entered as the favorite, averaging a nation-best 4.0 goals per game. The attack was led by Jasmine Aikey, who finished the season with 21 goals.



