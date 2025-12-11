'It was completely unnecessary' - Borussia Dortmund coach responds to Nico Schlotterbeck's scathing criticism of Champions League slip against Bodo/Glimt

Dortmund are currently licking their wounds after a chaotic night in the Champions League saw them surrender a commanding position to draw 2-2 with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. The fallout from the result was immediate, with defender Schlotterbeck giving a furious post-match interview in which he tore into the team's collective mentality. However, rather than reprimanding his player for airing the club's dirty laundry in public, manager Kovac has moved quickly to endorse the 26-year-old’s assessment.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday ahead of Dortmund's return to Bundesliga action, Kovac addressed the controversy with a sense of calm authority. He confirmed he had read Schlotterbeck's comments and found no fault in them, praising the defender for showing the leadership qualities required at the highest level.

"I understand Schlotti's frustration," Kovac told reporters with a wry smile. "As a leading player, he certainly has the right to address certain things. That he, as a leader, is annoyed about the behaviour on the pitch is completely normal."

Kovac went on to echo Schlotterbeck’s tactical analysis, agreeing that the team have only themselves to blame for dropping points against an opponent they were expected to beat comfortably at home. "Now I have read [the comments] myself," the coach added. "We have left a huge opportunity behind. That was completely unnecessary. We had the game under control and then we gave it away."