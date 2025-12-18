ICONS: A walk into the light - Franz Beckbenbauer at the 1990 World Cup

Franz Anton Beckenbauer, 44 years old on that night in Rome, achieved in his last game as coach of the German team what only the Brazilian Mario Zagallo had previously managed: Becoming world champion as a player and a manager. Beckenbauer, perhaps the most unlikely of all Germans - casual, light, elegant, sensitive, drawn to beautiful things - was the conductor of this triumph.

Beckenbauer was blessed with an aura that made his surroundings seem to stand still for a moment when he entered a room. World champion as a player, world champion as a coach, and later the architect of the German summer fairy tale of 2006. Everything seemed to come easily to him, until much later, when nothing would be easy anymore.

When corruption allegations arose against the 2006 World Cup bid he led, and when one of his sons died of cancer, it broke his heart. Beckenbauer withdrew from public life before suffering a stroke, Parkinson's disease, and the onset of dementia. On 7 January, 2024, he died prematurely at the age of 78.

But in 1990, this sad end for the illustrious figure who ultimately became human again is still so far away. “Go out there, have fun and play football,” he told his players in the dressing room before the final. It was the simplest of speeches, one that says a lot about Beckenbauer as a person, but does not reveal that he is anything but a scatterbrain as a coach; throughout the tournament, he meticulously prepared his team for every opponent, and in no game do his players appear surprised; they are always dominant and in control.

At the same time, however, every single player, including the current and future world stars such as Lothar Matthaus, Jurgen Klinsmann, Andreas Brehme, Jurgen Kohler, Thomas Hassler and Rudi Voller, knew what he could and could not do. Beckenbauer was merciless in this respect. Of course, he knew that not even his captain Matthsus, who played a fantastic tournament in Italy, was blessed with the same talent that he had. Matthaus also fell short of Diego Maradona, even though the Argentine would later describe him as his toughest opponent and favourite rival.