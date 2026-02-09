Getty Images Sport
‘I'm not sure why!' - New Man City star Marc Guehi left baffled by boos from Liverpool fans after failed summer Anfield transfer
Guehi shrugs off Anfield hostility
Guehi was targeted for abuse by Liverpool supporters during City’s victory at Anfield. The England international, who joined Pep Guardiola’s side in a big-money move in January, was subjected to boos every time he touched the ball on Sunday.
The centre-back was heavily linked with a switch to Merseyside before opting for the Etihad, a decision that clearly hasn't been forgiven by the Anfield faithful. Despite the hostile soundtrack to his performance, Guehi remained composed, helping City navigate a chaotic encounter to snatch all three points.
Speaking after the game, Guehi expressed confusion at the jeers but maintained that his focus was solely on the job at hand. "Yeah, I'm not sure why, to be honest," Guehi laughed when asked about the reception. "But I can't control what their fans think of me. I'm just grateful to our fans for sticking by me and supporting me the whole game."
Tasked with playing out from the back against Liverpool’s relentless high press, Guehi showed remarkable bravery on the ball. "It’s not easy. Fans are on top of you," he admitted. "You play against a team that likes to press high, but it’s always about the next action. You might make a mistake, but the next one. Always focused on the next action and how you can help your teammates."
- Getty Images Sport
Ending the 23-year jinx
The victory was significant not just for the title race, but for the history books. It marked the first time City have won at Anfield with supporters present since 2003, predating the entire Sheikh Mansour era. While City won there in 2021, that triumph came behind closed doors during the pandemic, making Sunday’s win a cathartic moment for the travelling support.
Remarkably, Guehi was unaware of the weight of history on his shoulders until after the final whistle. "I actually didn't know that at all," he confessed regarding the 2003 statistic. "So I think it's great for them [the fans] to see that and experience that. Credit to everyone for showing such resilience in such a tough game."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A victory built on 'brotherhood'
City have faced questions regarding their defensive solidity in recent weeks. At Anfield, however, they stood firm under immense pressure. Guehi attributed the defensive resolve to a collective spirit that Guardiola has instilled in the squad, describing the effort required to win at such a venue as a duty to one's teammates.
"That's the standard when you're trying to win games," Guehi explained. "Especially against tough opposition like Liverpool. It has to be every single person giving every single bit of their energy and effort for their brother next to them, and I think everyone did that today."
This "brotherhood" was tested to the limit as Liverpool surged forward in search of an equaliser, but City’s backline, marshalled by Guehi, refused to buckle. The result served as an emphatic answer to critics who had questioned the champions' hunger. "We know we have to get better in those moments," he added. "But again, we showed a different side to our game today. Good resilience, good togetherness."
- Getty Images Sport
Donnarumma and Haaland deliver clutch moments
While Guehi and the defence laid the foundation, the game was ultimately decided by moments of individual brilliance at both ends of the pitch. Erling Haaland once again struck with a decisive goal from the penalty spot, but equal praise was reserved for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian shot-stopper produced a miraculous save in the dying stages to preserve the lead.
"You got two game changers," Guehi noted. "One end of the pitch in Erling and the skip today, and then Gigio, a fantastic save. I think fantastic from every single person today."
The win has been regarded as a massive statement in the context of the season, but Guehi was quick to temper expectations. "I don't think we want to get too ahead of ourselves," he concluded. "It is only three points, but it shows that we can win in different ways. And it shows that we'll go right to the end."
Advertisement