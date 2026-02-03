Goal.com
Ryan Tolmich

‘He’s an important player that we wish could be fit’ - Could Christian Pulisic’s injuries at AC Milan impact the USMNT ahead of the World Cup?

Pulisic’s fitness is again a talking point after his latest absence for AC Milan, with the World Cup looming and careful management now critical.

Christian Pulisic will miss AC Milan’s clash with Bologna on Tuesday due to bursitis, manager Max Allegri confirmed.

In isolation, it’s a minor issue. In context, though, it’s another moment that nudges the focus back toward Pulisic’s fitness - a theme that has quietly shaped both his availability and his season in Milan.

Just months out from the World Cup, Pulisic continues to deal with nagging injuries. When healthy, Pulisic has been the best player in Serie A. Over the last month or so, he hasn't been that way when he has been on the field. His form has dipped, and based on his absence on Tuesday, it's because he's being bothered physically.

Pulisic knows his body better than anyone else and, at 27, he's surely learned how to manage it. It's why he opted to skip the Gold Cup last summer to rest, with that decision, while still controversial, looking a little bit more explainable by the day. 

There will be no skipping this summer, though. There will be no big rest period before the World Cup kicks off. So, with that in mind, it's fair to wonder: will Pulisic be 100 percent fit by the time the tournament kicks off this summer and, if not, what will that look like for a USMNT group that needs him now more than ever?

  • Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26Getty

    How injuries have impacted Pulisic's career...

    Throughout Pulisic's career, injuries have certainly had an impact on the American star's game. His time at Chelsea was largely derailed by untimely issues. Every time he would build just a little bit of momentum, something would pop up, causing him to miss a few games at the most inopportune time.

    There have been a few issues at Milan, too. He missed three games during his first season, then six more during his second. Now, in this third season, Tuesday's match against 10th-placed Bologna will be the sixth missed match of this campaign after a hamstring injury and some muscular issues in the fall. The hamstring injury came while on USMNT duty, when Pulisic was tackled from behind in the USMNT's win over Australia, forcing him out of the match in the first half. He went on to miss the November camp as a result.

    Despite all that, he remains Milan's top scorer with eight goals. He's tied for second on the team with two assists, too. With Pulisic leading the charge, Milan are second in Serie A heading into Tuesday's match, chasing only local rivals Inter at the top of the league. To compete for that Scudetto, they'll need Pulisic, which means his usage will be a major story to watch in both Milan and the U.S. over the next few weeks and months.

  • Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26Getty

    'Not at peak condition'

    In early January, Allegri was asked about the statuses of Pulisic and Rafael Leao, two of his biggest stars. Injury issues had been limiting them, and Milan needed them both for the stretch ahead.

    "They're not at peak condition," Allegri admitted. "Pulisic has a hamstring problem that is still bothering him from time to time. Leao has an adductor [injury], but everyone has to play well as a team. These months are important to get to March, calmly and patiently, in the best possible condition.”

    The next day, Pulisic played all 90 minutes against Genoa. He played 90 minutes three days later against Fiorentina, too. Then, after a rest against Como, he started against Lazio on Jan. 18 before coming off the bench against Roma one week later. Milan have managed him, yes, but there have still been a lot of games and minutes.

    Then came the revelation this week. According to Allegri, Pulisic is now dealing with bursitis, which is inflammation of a joint. Pulisic's affliction is reportedly near his hip. Treatment for the injury is simple: rest, ice, and compression, while more serious cases may require injections or surgery.

    The problem is that rest is a valuable commodity in professional soccer, and it's not something a team like Milan can afford to give their best player during such an important streak. The club needs to win to hit its goals for this season. The fact is that they're a much better team with him than without him, even when he isn't quite at full fitness.

     Pulisic, though, has shown his willingness to prioritize it even in hard moments, a decision that seems a little bit more justified given what's happening to his body right now.

  • Christian Pulisic USMNTGetty Images

    Gold Cup reflections

    Pulisic's decision to skip the Gold Cup did not end up being the best PR move. He took a whole lot of heat for it, particularly from past USMNT stars. He was accused of putting himself before the team, of thinking he didn't need to put in the work that past and present USMNT stars all prided themselves in. For a little while there, it got a bit ugly before the hatchet was seemingly buried by just about everyone when he came back to the team in the fall.

    Hindsight is 20/20, of course, and regardless, the Pulisic-Gold Cup situation remains a complicated one. It will always have fans on either side, and both sides will always have merit for arguing whether Pulisic should or shouldn't have been involved last summer.

    Pulisic's current situation furthers the argument for rest. He is quite obviously dealing with several ailments. Some are one-time incidents, like his fall hamstring issue. Others, though, are fatigue-based, stemming from the massive amounts of games and minutes he's played over the last few years. Pulisic isn't the only player who has dealt with these sorts of issues as soccer's calendar has expanded, but from an American perspective, he is the most important one.

  • United States Coach Mauricio Pochettino Press Conference After 2026 World Cup DrawGetty Images Sport

    Pochettino's perspective

    There was a slight war of words between Pulisic and Pochettino this summer. It was all water under the bridge by fall. The relationship is fine, both sides have said, and everyone is on the same page heading into the World Cup.

    Despite the Gold Cup situation, Pochettino has long been one of Pulisic's biggest supporters when it comes to rest. In one of his first few press conferences, Pochettino highlighted Pulisic's importance and the value of keeping him fit

    "I think he's a fantastic player, one of the best offensive players in the world," he said in October 2024. "He's playing every single game, every single minute. That is also a thing that we are a little bit worried about. Sometimes we need to protect [players]. We'll see, because he arrived a little bit tired.

    "We have to build a very good relationship with the club and try to help, and when we really need him, he needs to be in form, happy, strong. The quality is there because he has an enormous talent. He's a fantastic player."

    Last week, Pochettino was asked about Pulisic's issues and if they were the result of the winger's injury on USMNT duty back in the fall. Pochettino said that the hamstring issue was in the past, and that the hope is that the latest issues could soon be put behind Pulisic, too.

    "What I'm seeing is that Christian is playing, then not playing, then on the bench," Pochettino said. "There's a game he plays and a game he doesn't play. Of course, he's suffering to be consistent...The hope is if that Christian can be consistent and play in a regular way. He's an important player that we wish could be fit, first for March, and then, like all players, will be fit and available for selection."

    March is an important camp. Pochettino has said that, for him, it feels like the start of the World Cup. The USMNT's big priority, though, will be making sure Pulisic is ready for the actual World Cup, the biggest moment of his career.

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT HICGetty Images

    The World Cup

    For the USMNT, it’s a chance to reshape how the program is viewed, both at home and abroad. For Mauricio Pochettino, it’s the point toward which his tenure has been building. And for Christian Pulisic, it’s an opportunity to define his legacy on a stage unlike any he has experienced.

    But World Cups aren’t played in ideal conditions. They’re played in reality. Injuries happen. Momentum shifts. Plans change. The margins are thin, and outcomes are rarely as clean as they appear on paper.

    Which brings the focus back to Pulisic. Barring something unforeseen, he’ll be at the World Cup this summer and, if selected, he’ll once again be central to the USMNT’s plans.

    The question is less whether Pulisic will be there than which version arrives. Will it be the player who was dictating games in Serie A in the fall, or the one whose season has since been interrupted by injury? The difference between those two may shape how far the U.S. can realistically go.

