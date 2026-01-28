Getty/GOAL
'He didn't just coach me' - Leroy Sane reveals extreme impact Pep Guardiola had on him at Man City ahead of Champions League reunion
Winger hails 'definitive architect' of modern football
The Germany international has credited his former boss with completely transforming his understanding of the sport as he prepares to face him on Wednesday. Having spent four trophy-laden years in Manchester before departing in 2020, the 30-year-old believes the Catalan manager's influence extends far beyond simple coaching instructions.
Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the crucial European tie, the forward described Guardiola as "the definitive architect of modern football." Sane insists that the intense education he received at the Etihad Campus turned him from a raw talent into a refined elite attacker, capable of competing at the very highest level.
"Pep shows you a different sport entirely," he explained. "His tactical demands are relentless, but he didn't just coach me — he evolved me. I left his guidance as a far more complete player than I ever thought possible."
The Galatasaray star also noted that the coach "completely reprogrammed my footballing brain," a process that culminated in him winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the centurion season of 2017-18. He describes that specific accolade and title win as the moment he "truly arrived on the world stage," memories that remain etched in his mind as he prepares to walk out at his old home once again.
High-stakes return to the Etihad Stadium
While the reunion is emotional, the sporting context is severe. Under the new Champions League format, both sides find themselves in need of a result, with the Turkish giants currently sitting on 10 points in the 36-team league phase heading into the last round of fixtures while City are not yet sure of a place in the last-16. Sane admitted that he had hoped for a more relaxed encounter upon his return to the north-west of England, but the reality of the table dictates a fierce battle.
"I'll admit, when the draw came out, I hoped City might have already secured their top-eight spot by the time we met," the winger confessed. "But now it's a high‑stakes, crucial game for both sides. Facing them at the Etihad when everything is on the line for them? It doesn't get more intense than that."
He views the fixture as a "true homecoming," but is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task. He acknowledged that the hosts remain one of the favourites for the entire tournament but insists his team is not traveling to England simply to make up the numbers.
Ruthless evolution of the Premier League champions
Returning to Manchester has highlighted just how much the landscape has changed since his departure. The squad has undergone significant surgery, with icons of the club's recent golden era having moved on to pastures new. Sane pointed out that only a handful of his former colleagues - Rodri, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and John Stones - remain from his final season at the club.
Reflecting on the exits of legends such as Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, the attacker offered a stark insight into the culture of excellence that has been instilled at the club. He argues that the organisation is built on a ruthless desire to improve, regardless of sentiment or past achievements.
"It shows that at a club like City, evolution never stops," he said. "Legends like Kevin or Ilkay moved on because sometimes you need a new horizon after winning it all. But make no mistake: at City, the pressure is constant. If you don't perform at the highest level every single week, the club is built to move forward — with or without you."
Despite the turnover, he confirmed he has "never truly lost touch" with his friends at the club and is eager to reconnect with the surviving members of the squad he lifted two Premier League titles with.
Istanbul giants ready to upset the odds
Since leaving the Premier League and subsequently the Bundesliga, Sane has found a new lease of life in Istanbul. He spoke passionately about the "breathtaking" energy of the city and the underrated quality of the Super Lig, suggesting that Galatasaray have already proven they can mix it with Europe's elite.
Citing performances against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid as evidence, the forward was defiant about his current team's capabilities. He believes the passionate atmosphere in Turkey has steeled them for daunting away trips like the one awaiting them on Wednesday.
"In a 90‑minute fight, anything is possible," he concluded, issuing a rallying cry to the traveling support. "If we don't believe we can win, we might as well stay in Turkey. If we reach our best level that night, we can compete against anyone."
City, currently sitting 11th, remain in with a chance of booking a top-eight finish and securing a place in the round of 16 while Gala are 17th and will be looking to secure a win as they look to advance to the knockout play-off draw as a seeded team.
