Former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou analyses Arsenal's Champions League win and hands out UEFA's MOTM award

Postecoglou has stepped back into the professional football arena, though not in the dugout where he made his name. The 59-year-old has taken up a role with UEFA, European football's governing body, as a Technical Observer. In a twist of fate that will not be lost on supporters of his former club, one of his very first assignments involved casting a critical eye over Tottenham’s arch-rivals, Arsenal.

Postecoglou was dispatched to the San Siro in Italy on Tuesday to assess Inter’s home fixture against the Gunners. The match saw Mikel Arteta’s side produce a commanding performance, running out comfortable 3-1 winners to secure a top-two finish in the initial phase of the Champions League.

While Postecoglou is accustomed to the heat of the technical area, this role required a more detached, analytical approach. He was tasked with analysing the game "from a coaching perspective," identifying tactical trends and key performances. As part of his duties, the former Spurs boss was responsible for selecting the official Player of the Match, an award he handed to Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus following the Brazilian's decisive first-half brace.