Explained: Why Chelsea may have to forfeit home advantage in Champions League last-16 due to UEFA rule

The root of the issue lies in the exceptional performance of the capital’s clubs. Arsenal finished the league phase in first place, while Tottenham secured fourth. Like Chelsea, both north London sides have earned the right to play their last-16 second legs at home. These matches are scheduled for the midweek window of March 17 and 18.

This creates a scenario where three massive Champions League ties are due to take place in London within a 24-hour period. UEFA regulations are strict on this matter, stating that clubs cannot play "in the same stadium, the same city or in cities within a radius of 50km" on the same night.

With only two match nights available, priority is given to the teams that finished higher in the league phase table. Consequently, Arsenal and Tottenham hold the aces, leaving Chelsea as the odd one out. Unless the Metropolitan Police and local authorities can be persuaded to sanction an unprecedented policing operation, the current schedule is untenable.

