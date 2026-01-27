Douglas Luiz agrees shock Aston Villa return after miserable Nottingham Forest loan spell as Chelsea miss out on Juventus midfielder

Aston Villa have moved decisively to secure a reunion with their former midfield lynchpin, reaching a full verbal agreement with Juventus to bring the Brazilian back to the Midlands. According to The Telegraph and The Athletic the deal is now in place.

The agreement involves a paid loan fee to the Serie A giants, and crucially, it includes an option for Villa to purchase the player permanently at the end of the campaign. The clubs are now working rapidly to finalise the paperwork, which will simultaneously trigger the termination of Luiz's season-long loan at Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old has reportedly already agreed to the terms of his return, eager to escape a difficult period at the City Ground. Villa had discussed the possibility of bringing Luiz back in recent days, but discussions accelerated rapidly over the last 24 hours as the club's need for reinforcements became critical.