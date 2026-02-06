Diego Simeone heaps praise on 'different' Ademola Lookman after scoring wonder goal on Atletico Madrid debut

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Simeone was visibly delighted with his latest acquisition. The Argentine coach, who is rarely one to single out individuals for excessive praise so early in their tenure, made an exception for the Nigerian star. When asked about Lookman's debut and what he expects from the player moving forward, Simeone offered a detailed breakdown of why the club targeted him.

"His characteristics speak for themselves; he's different from the players we have," he told reporters. "He's more of a one-on-one player than a team player, although he has that aspect, but he allows us to play in several positions. He had a great impact."

He added to Movistar: "He's a big guy, he's 28 years old. He came to help us and hopefully we'll help him so he can continue to grow. He has different qualities than the players we have and that will make us better."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!