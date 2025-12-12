Bayern Munich fight to keep Premier League giants & PSG away from Michael Olise with new contract as German side expect mammoth offer for star winger

Bayern are leaving nothing to chance regarding the future of star winger Olise. Despite the French international being under contract until 2029, the club's hierarchy is reportedly mobilising to improve his standing within the squad. According to German outlet Kicker, the Bundesliga champions are anticipating a barrage of high-value offers for the 24-year-old at the end of the season and want to proactively shut down any speculation before the transfer window opens.

Olise has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving in Bavaria from Crystal Palace in July 2024. Now midway through his second season, his transition to the Bundesliga has been seamless, with the winger scoring 12 goals and registering 15 assists as they reclaimed the league title during his debut campaign. With seven goals and 11 assists across the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, his electrifying performances on the right wing have not gone unnoticed back in England, where Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring his situation closely. Furthermore PSG, who have shifted their transfer strategy to target the best French talent, see Olise as a potential cornerstone for their future.