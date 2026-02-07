Arsenal player ratings vs Sunderland: Viktor Gyokeres is on fire! In-form striker scores twice to send Gunners nine points clear at summit

With nearest challengers Manchester City travelling to Liverpool on Sunday, Mikel Arteta's league leaders would have been well aware of the importance of a win to put the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side ahead of their trip to Anfield, but they came up against some stubborn early resistance from the visitors at the Emirates.

But that resistance was finally broken when Leandro Trossard set up Martin Zubimendi who fizzed in an excellent strike to open the scoring for the second successive weekend with a fine strike that went in off the post from just outside the box.

Both Kai Havertz and Declan Rice went close to extending Arsenal's lead but it was Viktor Gyokeres, who had only just come off the bench, who added the second when he fired home expertly having been set up by Havertz midway through the second half.

And the Sweden international made sure of the points in stoppage time when he added his sixth goal in eight appearances, tapping home from close range after Gabriel Martinelli had raced clear and set him up.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...