Arsenal player ratings vs Leeds: Noni's on fire! Marvellous Madueke takes his big chance as galvanised Gunners emphatically silence 'bottle job' doubters

David Raya (6/10):

Quiet afternoon in terms of saves, but handling was good when needed and distribution was tidy.

Jurrien Timber (7/10):

Looks so much better playing in his natural position on the right of the back four. Booked in the second half.

William Saliba (7/10):

Made some good blocks and brought the ball out from the back at times to get Arsenal moving.

Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

Good battle with Calvert-Lewin. Was put under pressure at times but coped well and was ultimately excellent as always.

Piero Hincapie (6/10):

Solid enough defensively. Would be nice to see him add a bit more in an attacking sense down the left-hand side.