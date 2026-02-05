Getty/GOAL
Arne Slot hails 'special' Florian Wirtz and claims Liverpool midfielder finally ready for Premier League
From early-season doubts to Anfield renaissance
The narrative surrounding Wirtz has undergone a total transformation since the opening months of the season. Following his high-profile arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, the German international initially looked like a player burdened by the physical intensity of the English game. During those early weeks, Wirtz struggled to find his rhythm, leading to questions from pundits and fans alike about whether his creative flair would translate to the Premier League.
However, those early-season doubts have been firmly put to bed by a sensational run of form that has seen Wirtz become the heartbeat of the Liverpool midfield. Through his recent run of goals and assists, he has been the primary architect of a revitalised Reds attack. While Liverpool recently endured a patchy five-game winless run in the league, Wirtz was often the lone spark - scoring in disappointing draws against Fulham and Burnley - a trend that culminated in his dominant performance during last Saturday's 4-1 demolition of Newcastle. After setting up Hugo Ekitike for the equalising goal in the first-half, Wirtz made it 3-1 midway through the second period in a resounding win for the Reds.
Slot on managerial faith and the 'gym' factor
Speaking at a press conference today, Thursday, Slot was asked to reflect on Wirtz's journey from those difficult early months to his current status as an Anfield hero. The Liverpool boss was quick to credit the player’s personal accountability, revealing that the transformation was fuelled by extra hours behind the scenes.
"First and foremost, credit to the player because he has to do the work," Slot told reporters. "Not only on the pitch but also in the gym. Then as a manager, even if he is struggling a little bit at the start, you have to keep playing him because that is the only way he can improve. He is an example of that."
Beyond the ball: Wirtz's tactical evolution
While Wirtz’s output on the scoresheet has grabbed the headlines, Slot is more impressed by the midfielder's tactical maturity. According to the Reds boss, Wirtz arrived with world-class technical ability, but the real progress has been made in his understanding of the game without the ball and his integration into the collective unit.
"I think he didn't improve that much on the ball because from the start he was special maybe now he has a better connection with his teammates because they've played more and more together," Slot explained. "Off the ball is where I see the biggest improvement with him, and some others, and that combination makes you ready for the Premier League."
A 'ready' weapon for the Manchester City clash
The timing of Wirtz’s peak form is a significant boost for Liverpool as they prepare for a monumental showdown against Manchester City this Sunday. The Reds are currently navigating a defensive injury crisis that has left the squad down to the bare bones. Conor Bradley is out for the season with knee issues, Giovanni Leoni is sidelined with an ACL injury and Jeremie Frimpong is nursing a groin problem. With Joe Gomez also a major doubt due to a hip injury, Slot needs his midfield to be more dominant than ever.
Sunday’s fixture at Anfield will be the ultimate test of Wirtz’s evolution. Against a City side that thrives on controlling the middle of the park, Wirtz’s improved work rate and defensive awareness will be just as vital as his creative vision. As Slot enters the final stretch of the campaign, he knows that in Wirtz, he has a player who is no longer just "special," but is now physically and tactically "ready" for the highest level of competition.
