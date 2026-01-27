Antonio Conte issues brutal response to Diego Costa's claims that ex-Chelsea boss is a 'very bitter guy' who 'doesn't have sex at home'

The war of words between the two fiery characters has reignited ahead of a high-profile Champions League clash. Conte, now in charge of Napoli, was asked about his former striker's comments during a pre-match press conference ahead of facing his old club, Chelsea. The Italian coach refused to get drawn into a detailed debate regarding his personal life but delivered a withering assessment of the intellect of those criticising him.

"Honestly I'm not a person to lose energy reading what the people say in the paper," the 56-year-old said. "I know very well that around football, there are intelligent people, clever people and stupid people, so I don't lose my time to spend my time to read intelligent people or stupid people."

Conte then moved to dismantle the narrative that he was solely responsible for the breakdown in their relationship, claiming that the Spain international was constantly looking for an exit door even while they were lifting the Premier League trophy together in 2017.

"Diego Costa played with me one season, so I can talk about the football," the manager continued. "I think we won together the league and he wanted to go away three times the same season. I know this. After Chelsea, I don't know what happened to him."