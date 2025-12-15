AC Milan consider January move for West Ham flop Niclas Fullkrug amid Bundesliga return offer

Fullkrug’s time in London has been underwhelming since his £27 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024. Brought in to add firepower to the Hammers' attack, the 32-year-old has struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League, finding himself marginalised and frequently criticised for a lack of output. With zero goals to his name in the current campaign and his confidence visibly drained, both the club and the player appear ready to cut their losses.

For Milan, however, Fullkrug’s specific skillset remains attractive. Allegri has been forced to improvise in attack recently due to an injury to Santiago Gimenez, who has been sidelined with an ankle problem for the last six games. While Christopher Nkunku and Pulisic have filled in admirably, neither offers the physical reference point that Allegri’s systems traditionally rely upon. The Italian manager has been vocal about the need for a striker who can battle with Serie A defenders and provide a different dimension against deep-lying defences.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!