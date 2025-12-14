Vikings vs Cowboys Predictions - Sunday Night Football Picks & Odds: Week 15

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a shutout win over the Washington Commanders ahead of tonight’s Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys (-6). Given the Vikings’ strong pass defense, under 47.5 points is a pick to consider for SNF.

Vikings vs Cowboys Predictions - 8:20pm EST - 12/14/2025

J.J. McCarthy Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ +155

Dak Prescott Under 264.5 Passing Yards @ -110

Under 47.5 Points @ -110

Vikings vs Cowboys Odds

Spread: Cowboys -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Vikings (+220), Cowboys (-270)

Vikings (+220), Cowboys (-270) Total: O/U 47.5 (-110)

Vikings vs Cowboys Picks

Favorable Matchup for McCarthy - J.J. McCarthy Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+155)

Minnesota Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy had the best game of his young career last Sunday against the Commanders. In McCarthy’s first career game without an interception, he threw three touchdown passes and completed 16 of 23 passes for 163 yards in a 31-0 win.

This is another favorable matchup for McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys allow the most passing yards in the league (255.2 per game), along with the most passing touchdowns (2.2 per game). Dallas does manage to put pressure on opposing QBs, but its secondary is quite weak.

Against a secondary that has gotten torched most weeks, McCarthy certainly has an opportunity to throw a couple of TD passes. He’s thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of his seven games this season. Bet on McCarthy over 1.5 passing TDs at +155 odds.

Vikings to Punish Prescott - Dak Prescott Under 264.5 Passing Yards (-110)

This season, the Dallas Cowboys have faced teams with strong pass defenses infrequently. In fact, the Minnesota Vikings allow the fewest passing yards of any team the Cowboys have played this season. The Vikings allow just 172.3 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth.

Over the last three games, the Vikings have held opposing QBs to just 111.7 passing yards per game. That is the best figure in the league during that time, and the last five QBs they’ve faced have all thrown for under 200 yards.

In George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have two wide receivers who are big-play threats. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has found them plenty in the last few weeks, but that’ll be more difficult tonight. The Vikings allow the second-fewest explosive pass plays in the league.

The last time Prescott went up against a top-10 defense in opponent passing yards was in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos. He tied a season low in that game, with 188 passing yards. Take Prescott under 264.5 passing yards on SNF (-110).

Cowboys’ Offense Can be Contained - Under 47.5 Points (-110)

The Vikings’ 31-point outburst against the Commanders was a bit of an outlier. It was just the second time all season the Vikes had scored 30+ points in a game. In the previous four weeks, they averaged just 10.5 points per game.

While the Vikings should do better than that against a leaky Cowboys’ defense, they just haven’t looked very competent on offense this season. On the other side of the ball, they should be able to contain a pass-happy Cowboys offense that has tormented plenty of subpar defenses.

It’s certainly worth noting that the under is 5-0 in the Vikings’ last five games. Things should be headed that way again on Sunday Night Football. Under 47.5 points (-110) is a good pick, as the Cowboys have only averaged 24 points per game in their previous three home games anyway.

Vikings vs Cowboys Start Time

Start Time: 8:20pm EST

8:20pm EST Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Address: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011 TV & Streaming: NBC, Peacock, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

After ending a four-game losing streak, J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings (5-8) will look to dent the playoff hopes of the Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are 4-1-1 SU at home this season, though.