PSG vs Newcastle predictions: Parisiens to secure Round of 16 spot

With victory securing a Round of 16 spot, we’re expecting the Parisian hosts to come out on top against the Magpies.

Best bets for PSG vs Newcastle

PSG to win at odds of 1.53 on bet365

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist at odds of 1.50 on bet365

Backing PSG’s home advantage

Paris Saint-Germain haven’t been at full strength for a while, with injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations leaving key players unavailable. However, their squad is looking stronger at the start of 2026. Newcastle United have plenty of reasons to be concerned as they head to the French capital this week.

Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes could return to action after they missed the win over Auxerre, while Joao Neves may also return. All three are crucial players for Luis Enrique, and would seriously boost the hosts’ chances. Meanwhile, Newcastle have Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento sidelined through injury, and Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are doubtful.

Consequently, PSG are at a huge advantage, so it’s no surprise to see them as favourites for this tie. That being said, the Magpies have been strong in Europe this season, as they’ve scored in every game. So, this clash is likely to feature action at both ends.

PSG vs Newcastle Bet 1: PSG to win at odds of 1.53 on bet365

A remarkable Newcastle statistic

Newcastle tended to struggle in the second half of matches this season. They conceded 25 goals after the break in the league and UCL, compared to only 10 in the opening stanza. They’ve scored more, too, but only marginally.

The Parisiens are also prone to a busy second half, having scored eight more goals in Ligue 1 and four in Europe. Therefore, there's a very good reason to expect some fireworks after the break.

Both teams are capable of scoring, but it’s unlikely that there’s not more strength in Enrique’s arsenal. The hosts have so many players that Howe’s men could struggle against.

PSG vs Newcastle Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Dembele danger

This season may have been a frustrating one on several fronts for Ousmane Dembele, but he’s regaining his best form. Domestically, he has recorded five goals and assists in his last four Ligue 1 games, and two in four in the UCL. The Frenchman should cause plenty of problems for Newcastle’s backline.

The Magpies did keep a clean sheet in their last UCL outing, against PSV, but Les Rouge-et-Bleu are more formidable opponents. Throughout the 2025/26 season, every elite side Newcastle have encountered has managed to score against them. This defensive vulnerability is likely to give PSG and Ousmane Dembele a great deal of confidence heading into this fixture.

PSG vs Newcastle Bet 3: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist at odds of 1.50 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 2-1 Newcastle

Goalscorers Prediction - PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue - Newcastle: Harvey Barnes

Paris Saint-Germain reclaimed the Ligue 1 top spot over the weekend by beating Auxerre, with RC Lens slipping up in Marseille. Luis Enrique’s reigning champions have been inconsistent lately. They’ve lost in both the Coupe de France and Champions League, but are still strong. The Parisiens have been beaten only five times across all competitions this season and will back themselves at home.

Newcastle United suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday, further hampering their Premier League hopes. It was a result that left them ninth, and made it just one win in 90 minutes over their last five matches. Consequently, Eddie Howe’s side head to the Parc des Princes in indifferent form.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Newcastle

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Mayulu, Vitinha, Mbaye, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Hall, Miley, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Wissa, Gordon