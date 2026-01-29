Aston Villa vs Salzburg predictions: Top spot beckons for the hosts

Our betting expert expects Aston Villa to make a play for top spot and win their final game, knocking Salzburg out of the competition.

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Salzburg

1x2 - Aston Villa at odds of 1.44 on bet365

BTTS - No at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Emiliano Buendia at odds of 2.87 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Momentum with the hosts

Having suffered a home league defeat to Everton, Villa have started to gain momentum again. This competition has been excellent for them, as they've won four consecutive matches and lost only one of their seven games in the league phase.

Furthermore, the hosts have won six consecutive European games at Villa Park, and they won’t pass up the opportunity to extend it to seven. The visitors are in good form as well, having two games in a row ahead of this meeting.

In contrast to Villa, Salzburg have also had a full week to rest, but they’ve not been at their best in this competition. Die Roten Bullen lost five of their opening Europa League matches this term, and they’ve lost their last five consecutive away fixtures in Europe.

While these teams have never played against each other, Salzburg have some experience against English opposition. The Austrian team have never beaten such opponents in a major European competition across eight attempts, losing six of them.

Aston Villa vs Salzburg Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Aston Villa at odds of 1.44 on bet365

Clean sheet expected

The visitors have struggled to find the back of the net in this competition. They managed only eight goals across their seven Europa League fixtures. Away from home, Salzburg scored one goal across three matches, highlighting their lack of efficiency in the final third.

The travelling team failed to score in three of their seven games in this competition, so the hosts may keep a clean sheet. The Villains have conceded just four goals across their seven matches, with an average of 0.58 goals per game.

Emery’s troops have already kept four clean sheets in this competition, and they’re likely to register another in this match. It’s worth noting that only one of the last five matches saw both teams score.

Aston Villa vs Salzburg Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Building on recent performances

Emiliano Buendia has been in decent form recently. His previous six strikes for Aston Villa have served as the opening goal, including his most recent one at Newcastle last weekend.

He has recorded three goal involvements in his last four matches, including two goals. Buendia’s overall season statistics are lower because Unai Emery has not consistently selected him as a starter. However, he is currently benefiting from a regular sequence of games.

With Emery expected to rotate his squad, he should rest Morgan Rogers, which would leave Buendia to play in the 10. This change could lead to him having a greater impact on the game, including the possibility of scoring.

Aston Villa vs Salzburg Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Emiliano Buendia at odds of 2.87 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Salzburg

Aston Villa 2-0 Salzburg Goalscorers prediction: Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa have already qualified for the next stage of the Europa League, but there is still a chance for the hosts to top the league standings. After their devastating home loss against Everton in the league, it appeared that Villa were all but out of the Premier League race.

However, they were incredibly impressive at St James’ Park last weekend, securing a 2-0 victory. Consequently, the Villains are only four points behind league leaders Arsenal and have a chance to win the title.

With the club already into the next round of this competition, Emery may rotate his team for the final matchday. It’s still uncertain which team he will field, but the home side will surely aim to end the league phase strongly.

Salzburg are hoping to join Villa in the knockout stage of the Europa League, but they’re on the other end of the table. The Austrian side are 28th ahead of this round and must win this last fixture to have any chance of qualification.

Still, even with three points, Thomas Letsch’s men must rely on other results to help them reach the top 24. Their victory against Basel last week should inspire some confidence ahead of this match, so they are expected to play without fear.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Salzburg

Aston Villa expected lineup: Bizot, Garcia, Mings, Lindelof, Digne, Onana, Bogarde, Guessand, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Salzburg expected lineup: Schlager, Trummer, Gadou, Schuster, Kratzig, Diabate, Bidstrup, Baidoo, Kitano, Alajbegovic, Vertessen