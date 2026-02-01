Aston Villa vs Brentford predictions: Backing title chasers’ hot form

Our betting expert expects Aston Villa to pick up where they left off. They should capitalise on home advantage and grab another three points.

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Brentford

1x2 - Aston Villa at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins at odds of 2.50 on bet365

Winning margin - Aston Villa to win by one goal at odds of 4.00 on bet365

Villa’s home record holds strong

Villa’s season is quite unique. After a slow start in the league, they’re now within touching distance of the summit. They’ve only lost two league matches at Villa Park, and they have also been decent away from home. Five losses in the Premier League in total are quite commendable, especially when competing with the likes of Man City and Arsenal.

Their midweek victory made it three wins on the bounce and four in their last five games. Meanwhile, Brentford suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. Last week’s loss was a shocker, as they went down 2-0 at home to struggling Nottingham Forest.

The Bees have lost eight of their 11 away games in the league this term, which is one of the worst records in the division. Travelling to Villa Park won’t be an easy task, but they can take heart from Everton’s recent victory there.

Villa have won two of their last three home head-to-heads. This is part of a 10-game unbeaten run that stretches into their days in the Championship. Brentford have never beaten the Villains on their turf, making an upset against a high-flying Villa even more improbable.

Ollie Watkins to rediscover his scoring form

Emery clearly depends on his key striker, Ollie Watkins, to trouble opposing defences. The English international is the club’s top goalscorer in the Premier League, with his eight goals making up 23% of their total.

Watkins sealed an impressive 2-0 away win at Newcastle last weekend, when he struck in the 88th minute. He’s always a threat and can pull a goal out of nowhere. Prior to that goal, he had gone four matches without scoring in all competitions.

However, the manager only gave him 34 minutes during the week, which means he should be rested and ready. Towards the end of December, Watkins scored four goals in three league games against Chelsea, Arsenal, and Forest. Having scored the only goal in last season’s reverse fixture, he’s likely to get joy against this Brentford team.

Tight calls at Villa Park

Margins in this league are often quite slim. However, Brentford’s three defeats away from home have all arrived by a two-goal margin. Having said that, their meetings with Villa are usually close. The sides couldn’t be separated in the League Cup earlier this season.

The last two league meetings between the sides produced wins for both teams, but only by a single goal. The visitors won the reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium, but heading to Villa Park is a different prospect.

Villa have won eight league games in their backyard, five of which were by just one goal. One-goal margins are their most popular victories this season. Ten of their 14 triumphs at any venue arrived by a solitary goal margin (71%).

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Brentford

Aston Villa 1-0 Brentford Goalscorers prediction: Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa proved midweek that they are a force to be reckoned with. The Villains entered their final Europa League match against Salzburg and fell behind by two goals early on. However, they fought back and won the game 3-2 with just three minutes left.

That fixture summarises what Unai Emery’s men have been about this season. They have adopted a never-say-die attitude and have reaped the rewards. In Europe, Villa ended in second place on the league table on goal difference. That was enough to see them through to the last 16.

For now, Emery’s troops can focus on their Premier League campaign. They’re only four points adrift of current leaders, Arsenal. While the Spanish manager may downplay their title prospects, their league position says otherwise.

Their opponents, Brentford, are another team who have performed way beyond expectations this season. The Bees were tipped to be one of the teams relegated to the Championship. Keith Andrews was expected to be the first to go. However, they’ve both proved pundits wrong and are going strong in the league.

The London club are in contention for a place in the top four, but are now starting to run out of steam. Two defeats on the bounce didn’t help their cause, but they are still just five points away from Man United in fourth.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Brentford

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Onana, Bogarde, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry, Yarmolyuk, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Shade, Thiago