Real Madrid vs Sevilla predictions: Mbappe to shine

Our betting expert expects a relatively low-scoring game to see Kylian Mbappe lead Real Madrid to a home victory.

Mbappe to strike first

While it has been a disappointing campaign for Real Madrid in many ways, Mbappe remains unstoppable. He added two more goals to his tally in midweek in a 3-2 Copa del Rey victory. This means the Frenchman has now scored 28 times in 23 appearances for his club this term.

Having missed the Champions League defeat to Man City, Mbappe has returned to score first in back-to-back matches. In fact, he has scored the first goal in 44% of his club games this term.

As the midway point in the campaign is closer, Los Blancos still rely heavily on the striker. Mbappe is currently leading the Pichichi race with 17 La Liga goals scored, which is six more than his nearest rival. He is at value to score first against Sevilla with an implied probability of 38.2%.

Few goals at the Bernabeu

While back-to-back victories may have saved Alonso’s job for now, they’ve done little to change the overall situation. There is still no sign of a new tactical approach that will transform this Real Madrid team. Apart from Mbappe, very few players have performed well for Los Blancos this term.

They have at least recovered some defenders, after seven were unavailable against Alaves last weekend. Fran Garcia is expected to return as a more senior option at left-back. Their backline may have an easier game against a limited Sevilla side.

The Andalusians have used a defensive 5-4-1 formation in two of their last three matches. They don’t pose a major attacking threat, and their xG total of 15.7 is the third lowest in La Liga.

All of Sevilla’s last seven away games in the Spanish top flight have ended with under 3.5 goals. Betting on a similar outcome seems like a smart choice against a Real Madrid team that are struggling to find their rhythm.

Sevilla to keep it tight after the break

Real Madrid have generally performed better in the first half of their home games in La Liga this season. 57% of their goals at the Bernabeu have come in the first half. Alonso’s team have an average of just 0.86 goals in the second half of their home league matches.

They’ve lost their last two games in front of their own fans. In both of those matches, Los Blancos have failed to score in the second half. Given the team's low confidence, their attack is unlikely to suddenly improve in this match.

Sevilla will be without their Nigerian internationals, Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams, as they have been called up for AFCON. That will limit Almeyda’s options in the final third, so the visitors are unlikely to play an open game.

Instead, they will likely focus on keeping a tight defence, even if they fall behind. That suggests Real Madrid will struggle to score more than once after the break.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2

Pressure has been growing on Xabi Alonso after his team won only two of their last six league outings. Real Madrid were beaten 2-0 by Celta Vigo in their last La Liga match at the Bernabeu. However, they have won two away games against Alaves and Talavera over the weekend.

Sevilla’s form has dipped since their impressive 4-1 victory over Barcelona in October. They were just two points above the relegation zone at one point last weekend, but they relieved some pressure with a 4-0 win over Oviedo. However, Matias Almeyda’s side have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey after a 1-0 midweek defeat to Alaves.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, F. Garcia, Huijsen, Rudiger, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Vinicius, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe

Sevilla expected lineup: Vlachodimos, Oso, Castrin, Gudelj, Cardoso, Carmona, Alfon, Mendy, Agoume, Alexis, Romero