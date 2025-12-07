Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo predictions: Mbappe to strike in open game

Our betting expert expects an entertaining match in which both teams will score, with Kylian Mbappe finding the net first.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Kylian Mbappe to score first at odds of 3.40 on bet365

Real Madrid to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.86 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 1.67 on bet365

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Mbappe to strike first again

Mbappe has been Real Madrid’s main attacking threat this season. The Frenchman is in top form, with two goals and an assist in Bilbao in midweek. So far, he’s scored 25 goals in 20 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

The 26-year-old tends to start games quickly and strike early. He scored the first goal after only seven minutes against Athletic on Wednesday night. That was the eighth time he has opened the scoring for Real Madrid this term.

At San Mames, Xabi Alonso used a more direct strategy, focusing on moving the ball forward quickly. Mbappe and Vinicius Junior both seemed to benefit from that.

There should be plenty of opportunities for Mbappe to perform well again in this match. He can be backed with an implied probability of 34.5% to score first.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 1: Kylian Mbappe to score first at odds of 3.40 on bet365

Los Blancos attack to fire

Celta Vigo are a team that does like to take some risks. They invariably try to take the game to even the best sides when possible. We saw evidence of that in their recent 4-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Claudio Giraldez’s side have already visited the Bernabeu twice in 2025, scoring twice on each occasion. However, they still lost 3-2 in La Liga and 5-2 in the Copa del Rey.

That positive mentality isn’t something that Real Madrid will mind. The hosts have so much pace in their team that they’re often better when teams push up and leave space. With Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham all fit and available, Los Blancos should have plenty of joy in the final third.

Real Madrid boast a 100% home record in all competitions this term. They’ve scored at least twice in five of their six matches at the Bernabeu in La Liga. Backing the hosts to score over 2.5 goals seems to offer value here with an implied probability of 54.1%.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 2: Real Madrid to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.86 on bet365

Celta to get in on the action

Part of Celta’s problem this season has been that weaker teams have been playing more defensively against them. They’ve struggled to score against the likes of Getafe and Espanyol in disappointing home defeats to nil. However, there has still been plenty of action in many of their other games.

79% of their league fixtures have seen both teams score. Four of their five Europa League outings have also produced goals for each team. Only FC Midtjylland can better Celta’s 11-goal return in that competition.

That highlights the threat they can post to a Real Madrid side struggling with defensive injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy are all out. Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen and David Alaba are additional doubts. Those factors suggest that both teams may find the net in this game.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 3: Both teams to score at odds of 1.67 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2, Vinicius Junior - Celta Vigo: Iago Aspas

Real Madrid secured a necessary 3-0 victory over Athletic Club in midweek. That was one of their best performances of the season, and ended a streak of three consecutive draws in La Liga. However, they are still behind Barcelona and need three points against Celta Vigo.

The visitors have had a slightly disappointing season so far, following an excellent seventh-place finish last term. They’ve won only three league games, but all of those victories occurred away from home. Celta suffered another home defeat, as they lost 1-0 to Espanyol last weekend.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Rudiger, Militao, Asencio, Bellingham, Guler, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vinicius, Mbappe

Celta Vigo expected lineup: Radu, Alonso, Starfelt, J. Rodriguez, Carreira, Moriba, D. Rodriguez, Rueda, Zaragoza, Aspas, Iglesias