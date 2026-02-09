How to bet on big January spenders Atletico Madrid

Los Rojiblancos spent around €60m, bringing in Ademola Lookman, Rodri Mendoza and Obed Vargas. Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori left.

Atletico Madrid markets Odds Atletico vs Barcelona - Ademola Lookman to score anytime 2.75 Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico - Rayo or Draw 1.91 Club Brugge vs Atletico - Atletico to win & Both teams to score 3.40

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What difference can Lookman make for Atletico Madrid?

Despite another busy summer, it has been a disappointing season for Atletico Madrid so far. Injuries have contributed to a number of their fresh faces failing to make a big impact. Diego Simeone has made regular changes to his lineup and structure, but Atleti have fallen off the pace in La Liga.

They dropped points for the fifth time in nine matches with a 1-0 home defeat against Real Betis on Sunday. That result left Los Rojiblancos 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, with only 15 games to play.

There was even some frustration directed towards Simeone during a recent Champions League loss against Bodo/Glimt. More than 14 years into his reign, the long-serving boss is still a club icon. However, the pressure is on him to end a five-year trophy drought.

On the surface, they seem to have done smart business in January. A small net profit was made in the window, thanks to large fees received for fringe players Gallagher and Raspadori. Meanwhile, the addition of Lookman has the potential to add an exciting new dimension to their play.

Currently, Atletico’s chief wide threat comes from the pace and direct play of Marcos Llorente and Giuliano Simeone on the right. However, Lookman is a more technical wide player. He can use his quick feet and skill to effortlessly beat an opponent.

The Nigerian is a proven big-game performer, with his 2024 Europa League final hat-trick ensuring his place in Atalanta folklore. He also averaged 2.1 key passes, 2.0 dribbles and 4.1 shots per game in last season’s Champions League.

Lookman registered between 18 and 20 goal contributions in each of his final three full campaigns in Serie A. Across that timeframe, he averaged 5.99 xA (expected assists) and 10.49 xG per season.

His versatility will also make him a real asset in Madrid. The 28-year-old is capable of operating on either flank, or as a second striker.

Cup games the focus for Simeone

Less than 72 hours before their league defeat to Betis, Atletico Madrid had scored five unanswered goals against the same opposition. That was in a Copa del Rey quarter-final in Seville, with debutant Lookman among the scorers.

Atleti’s title dreams are all but over, but there is little prospect of them dropping out of the top four. That suggests Simeone will now really target the two remaining cup competitions.

First up, it’s Barcelona at home in the second leg of a Copa del Rey semi-final. Lookman was deployed as a striker at the weekend, and he has the pace to exploit Barca’s high line. That could make him the most dangerous of the home team’s attacking players on Thursday night.

With Julian Alvarez in poor form, Lookman is the value pick as an anytime goalscorer bet from a home perspective. He’s given a 36% chance of getting on the scoresheet.

That is the first of three games in seven days for Los Rojiblancos. Next week’s Champions League play-off trip to Belgium to play Club Brugge will also be a big priority. First, there’s a league derby away to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Their neighbours have already held Real Madrid and Barcelona at home this season. Backing Rayo to win or draw looks good against what’s expected to be a rotated visiting team.

All eyes will then turn to the Brugge tie, which should serve up goals. The Belgians scored 1.88 goals per 90 minutes in the league phase, while Atleti netted 2.13 times per game.

Of the clubs that advanced, only Qarabag conceded more times than Brugge. They also allowed 17.24 xG, which was the seventh-worst overall record. That points towards another profitable night for the Atleti attack.

The Spaniards conceded in all four of their league-phase victories. Backing Atletico Madrid to win and both teams to score appears to offer value again.