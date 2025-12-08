Eagles vs Chargers Predictions - Monday Night Football Picks & Odds: 12/8/2025

Despite having surgery on his non-throwing hand this week, Los Angeles Chargers (+115) QB Justin Herbert will likely play tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles (-2), who have lost two games in a row. With Herbert limited, Eagles -2 (-110) is an intriguing bet.

Eagles vs Chargers Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 12/8/2025

Kimani Vidal Anytime TD Scorer @ +260

Jalen Hurts Over 29.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

Eagles -2 @ -116

Eagles vs Chargers Odds

Spread: Eagles -2 (-116)

Eagles -2 (-116) Moneyline: Eagles (-135), Chargers (+115)

Eagles (-135), Chargers (+115) Total: O/U 41.5 (-110)

Eagles vs Chargers Picks

Kimani Keen to Impress - Kimani Vidal Anytime TD Scorer (+260)

Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is set to return from an ankle injury to make his first appearance since Week 5. I expect he’ll be eased back into the offense, especially given Kimani Vidal’s performance in the 31-14 Week 14 win against the Raiders.

Vidal picked up a career-high 126 rushing yards last Sunday and exploded for a 59-yard touchdown run. He’s scored a touchdown in three of his previous six games and has +260 odds to do so again tonight.

Those are incredibly favorable odds, even with Hampton back in the fold. Vidal ran the ball 25 times in two of the previous three games, and he’d have a decent shot to score given even half of those carries. Vidal could also be preferred to Hampton in red zone situations tonight.

Take Vidal to score a TD here.

Eagles vs Chargers Prediction 1: Kimani Vidal Anytime TD Scorer @ +260

Hurts Will Hurt Chargers on the Ground - Jalen Hurts Over 29.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Only the Cleveland Browns have allowed fewer passing yards per game than the Los Angeles Chargers this season. The Chargers’ secondary is excellent at limiting big plays, and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts may have to improvise as a result.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has come under fire for not calling more running plays for Hurts this season, given his mobility. Apparently, it has a priority for the Eagles to protect Hurts, but at 8-4, the Eagles need to use Hurts where he’s most effective.

LA has allowed other mobile QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Jaxson Dart, and Jayden Daniels to rush for over 30 yards this season. Hurts has managed at least 31 rushing yards in each of the Eagles’ previous three games, and should do so again tonight.

Bet on Hurts over 29.5 rushing yards at -110 odds.

Eagles vs Chargers Prediction 2: Jalen Hurts Over 29.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

Eagles to End Losing Run - Eagles -2 (-116)

This is a must-win game for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost to the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears in back-to-back weeks. Philadelphia has a two-day rest advantage here and the benefit of playing against a banged-up quarterback.

The Chargers’ Justin Herbert will likely take most of his snaps in the shotgun, which could make their offense more predictable. While the Eagles have been struggling on offense recently, it seems almost unfathomable that the defending Super Bowl Champions will lose three straight.

Philadelphia’s defense has been solid in recent weeks, allowing just 13 points per game in its last four. The Chargers are just a few weeks removed from a 29-point loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they’ve beaten up on some bad teams recently.

Go with Eagles -2 (-116) as the Birds should stop the bleeding tonight.

Eagles vs Chargers Prediction 3: Eagles -2 @ -116

The Philadelphia Eagles have come under fire for their offensive ineptitude in recent games, but they will lean on their defense against the banged-up Los Angeles Chargers tonight. Philadelphia has allowed just 13 points per game over its last four outings.