Detroit Lions vs LA Rams Predictions, Picks & Odds - NFL Week 15

Today is the fourth meeting between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams (-5.5) since they swapped quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff in 2021. Rams QB Stafford has thrown for 260.5+ yards in all three games against his former team and is at +110 odds to do so again.

Lions vs Rams Predictions - 4:25pm ET - 12/14/2025

Matthew Stafford 260.5+ Passing Yards @ +110

Jared Goff Over 32.5 Pass Attempts @ -115

Over 55.5 Points @ +100

Lions vs Rams Odds

Spread: Rams -6.0 (-110)

Rams -6.0 (-110) Moneyline: Lions (+220), Rams (-270)

Lions (+220), Rams (-270) Total: O/U 55 (-110)

Lions vs Rams Picks

Stafford to Show Out - Matthew Stafford 260.5+ Passing Yards (+110)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the NFL MVP favorite for a reason. In his 17th season, Stafford has thrown 35 touchdown passes, which leads the league, compared to just four interceptions. While he leads the league in TD passes, he’s also fourth, with 3,354 passing yards.

His strong play is the biggest reason the Rams are 10-3 and currently hold a share of the NFC West lead. Now, he’s playing against his former team, which has struggled to defend the pass in recent weeks.

In fact, the Detroit Lions have allowed 318.3 passing yards per game over the last three games. That’s 35 yards more per game than any other team has allowed during that time. Stafford has also managed 300 or more passing yards in each of his three career games against the Lions.

At favorable +110 odds to throw for 260.5+ yards today, it’s worth taking a chance on Stafford to continue the trend.

Lions vs Rams Prediction 1: Matthew Stafford 260.5+ Passing Yards @ +110

Campbell Calling More Plays for Goff - Jared Goff Over 32.5 Pass Attempts (-115)

It’s no secret that both the Lions and Rams love to air it out. Ever since Lions coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton, QB Jared Goff has been throwing even more passes.

Compared to 30 pass attempts per game before Campbell took over play-calling duties, Goff has averaged 34.2 attempts per game in the five games since. Today his over/under pass attempts are at 32.5, and he’s gone over that total in four of the previous five games.

The Rams have one of the best offenses in the league and put up a season-high 45 points against the Cardinals in Week 14. To keep up with the Rams, Goff and the Lions are likely going to have to let it fly today. Bet on Jared Goff to throw over 32.5 passes (-115).

Lions vs Rams Prediction 2: Jared Goff Over 32.5 Pass Attempts @ -115

Air Raid in Inglewood - Over 55.5 Points (+110)

Over their last three games, these teams have combined to average 69.7 points per game. During this period, the Rams lead the NFL with 35.7 points per game, and the Lions are right behind them, with 34 points per game.

The Lions, with a banged-up secondary, are also giving up the fourth-most points per game (29.3) in the NFL over the previous three games. Each Lions game during that time has finished with 55 points or more. With two of the NFL’s best offenses facing off today, a shootout is expected.

Stafford has thrown nine touchdown passes more than any other quarterback this season, but Goff is tied for second, with 26. The Rams are just a couple of weeks removed from allowing 31 points to a lackluster Carolina Panthers’ offense.

Take over 55.5 points (+100) today.

Lions vs Rams Prediction 3: Over 55.5 Points @ +100

Lions vs Rams Start Time

Start Time: 4:25pm ET

4:25pm ET Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Address: 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301

1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301 TV & Streaming: FOX, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, NFL+

While the Detroit Lions (8-5) are just outside of a playoff spot, the Los Angeles Rams (10-3) are tied for first in the NFC West. Both teams will be highly motivated to pick up a win in what could be a shootout between two of the best offenses in the league.