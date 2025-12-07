The Indianapolis Colts (8-4, -126) may be 1-3 in their last three games, but they are 1.5-point favorites for a crucial road game against fellow AFC South team, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4, +108). With Jacksonville peaking at the right time, Jaguars +1.5 is worth considering.

Colts vs Jaguars Predictions - 1:00pm EST - 12/7/2025

Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD Scorer @ +190

Trevor Lawrence Over 241.5 Passing Yards @ -111

Jaguars +1.5 @ -111

Colts vs Jaguars Odds

Colts vs Jaguars Picks

Jakobi Rejuvenated With Jaguars - Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD Scorer (+190)

Since being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jacksonville Jaguars, wideout Jakobi Meyers has led his new team in receiving yards in three of four games. Meyers had his best game yet against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

The veteran had receptions on all six of his targets and picked up 90 receiving yards along with a touchdown. He’s caught TD passes in back-to-back weeks and is certainly a threat to do so again today. Especially so, given Travis Hunter is out and Parker Washington is questionable.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Meyers have built a strong rapport, as the latter has 15 receptions on 18 targets over the previous three contests. The Colts have given up a lofty 250.7 passing yards per game over their last three, and the Jags should air things out today.

Bet on Meyers to make it three straight games with a TD, at +190 odds.

Lawrence to Light it Up? - Trevor Lawrence Over 241.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Again, the Colts have allowed 250.7 passing yards per game over their last three games and 246.3 passing ypg over the course of the season. Indianapolis has been quite effective at stopping the run, though, as they allow just 3.9 opponent yards per carry and 98.3 rushing ypg.

Trevor Lawrence, who bounced back from a three-interception game against the Cardinals to throw for 229 yards and two TDs in the 25-3 win against the Titans, needs to come up big here for the Jaguars, who are looking to take the undisputed lead in the division.

Lawrence’s O/U passing yards are currently at 241.5. He’s gone over that total in back-to-back games and in five of his last eight. The Jags’ gunslinger has struggled with accuracy at times this season, but should throw enough passes to go over 241.5 (-111).

With Jones Injured, Jags Should Cover - Jaguars +1.5 (-111)

This line makes little sense given the recent trajectories of both teams. The Indianapolis Colts have fallen off a cliff in the last few weeks, with 1-3 SU and 1-2-1 ATS records. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-2 at home this season and 3-0 SU and ATS over the last three weeks.

Colts QB Daniel Jones is playing with a fractured fibula, and his injury is certainly impacting his mobility. The Colts’ offense is more predictable as a result, and RB Jonathan Taylor can’t completely carry the offense himself.

Taylor has had two off games in a row, at least for his lofty standards. He’s also coming up against a Jaguars team that has allowed just 3.9 yards per carry this season. Indy may still lead the NFL, with 29.8 points per game, but they’ve managed just 21.8 ppg in their previous four.

I wouldn’t at all be surprised if the Jaguars come away with the win here. At the very least, take Jaguars +1.5 (-111).

Colts vs Jaguars Start Time

Start Time: 1:00pm EST

1:00pm EST Location: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Address: 1 EverBank Stadium Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

1 EverBank Stadium Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202 TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV

Colts QB Daniel Jones is playing with a fibula fracture against the Jaguars today. It’s baffling that the Jaguars are home dogs, given their three-game winning streak and the Colts’ recent form. More than bragging rights are on the line, as the winner takes the lead in the AFC South.