Buccaneers vs Panthers Predictions, Picks & Odds - NFL Week 16

In a crucial game in the NFC South race, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7, -3) head on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers (7-7). With both teams struggling to defend against the pass, we should see several scores today. The total is set at O/U 45.5 points.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Predictions - 1:00pm EST - 12/21/2025

Mike Evans 56.5+ Receiving Yards @ -110

Over 45.5 Points @ -110

Buccaneers -3 @ -110

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-160), Panthers (+135)

Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Panthers Picks

Evans Exceptional in Return - Mike Evans 56.5+ Receiving Yards (-110)

It’s not exactly a coincidence that Baker Mayfield posted his most passing yards (279) since Week 5 upon wide receiver Mike Evans’ return to action. Evans was out since Week 7 with a fractured collarbone and had only appeared in four games before Week 15.

Evans caught six passes for 132 yards in the disappointing 29-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and left the field in disgust after the Buccaneers blew their lead. The Bucs seem fired up for this game against their divisional rivals, and Evans could be in line for another big game.

Mayfield tried to find Evans 12 times and projects to be his go-to receiver now that he’s fully healthy. Carolina’s pass defense is nothing to write home about, and they can’t necessarily focus on Evans because Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan are other weapons.

Bet on Evans to have another big game and pick up 70+ receiving yards at +135 odds.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction 1: Mike Evans 56.5+ Receiving Yards @ -110 with bet365

Return of Bucs Receivers and Leaky Defense Implies Over - Over 45.5 Points (-110)

With the return of Evans and McMillan, Tampa Bay had no problems putting points on the board in Week 15. The Bucs put up 28 points, which is their best offensive output since Week 11, and the offense looked a lot more fluid.

Expect the Bucs to be able to score against a Panthers defense that is inconsistent, at best. Carolina has given up 20+ points in four straight games and ranks in the middle of the pack in opponent points per play this season.

Meanwhile, the Bucs can’t seem to get stops on defense. In the previous five games, Tampa has allowed 29.6 points per game. Also, both meetings of last season’s meetings finished with 49 points or more. Take over 45.5 points (-110) tonight.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction 2: Over 45.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Bucs Finally Back on Track - Buccaneers -3 (-110)

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was fed up and fired up after the Bucs blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to lose 29-28 to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Bowles went on an expletive-laden rant and wasn’t shy about calling out his players.

Regardless of whether he’s lost the locker room or not, the Bucs have been playing way below their level for weeks. They’re 1-5 SU and 0-6 ATS in the last six games. Now that things have reached a boiling point, and the division hangs in the balance, they should get it together.

They have no excuses now, with all of their receivers back and OT Tristan Wirfs healthy. Tampa is on a five-game winning streak against the Panthers and should get back on track with a win in Charlotte today.

Panthers QB Bryce Young has also completed just 54.5 percent of his passes in four career games against the Bucs. If Tampa can limit untimely errors today, Bucs -3 (-110) should hit.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction 3: Buccaneers -3 @ -110 with bet365

Buccaneers vs Panthers Start Time

Start Time: 1:00pm EST

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Address: 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

TV & Streaming: Fox, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are free-falling, with just one win in their previous six games, but their offense is now healthy and could be the key to their resurgence. With both the Bucs and Carolina Panthers at 7-7, today’s winner will take the lead in the NFC South.