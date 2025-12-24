Goals galore: 5 festive fixtures to back both teams to score

We’ve selected games from the Premier League, Serie A and the African Cup of Nations where there should be action at both ends.

Both teams to score Odds Manchester United vs Newcastle 1.53 Brentford vs Bournemouth 1.57 Chelsea vs Aston Villa 1.67 Udinese vs Lazio 1.95 Nigeria vs Tunisia 2.10

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Backing Manchester United in the ‘Both Teams To Score’ market is a relatively safe bet these days. No team in the Premier League has been involved in more BTTS fixtures. Only four of their matches have failed to see goals at both ends. Their games have averaged 3.47 goals so far in 2025/26, and they’ve kept just one clean sheet so far.

When you add Newcastle United into the mix, goals seem even more likely. 11 of their 17 games have ended with both sides on the scoresheet. They haven’t kept a league clean sheet since October. With a couple of leaky backlines and many attacking options, we can see goals in this one.

Brentford vs Bournemouth

Another Premier League game likely to produce plenty of goalmouth action will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford, the hosts, have struggled to keep clean sheets. Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight home games. They’ve only lost at home once in all competitions this season, but they’ve let in more goals than Keith Andrews would like.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s league matches have seen 3.24 goals scored on average so far, the third-highest in the division. That figure rises to 4.75 if you only look at away games, and six of their fixtures on the road have ended with BTTS. All of the last four league meetings between these two have seen goals at both ends, so there’s a clear trend here.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Elsewhere, Chelsea play host to Aston Villa in what has the potential to be one of the best games of the festive period. The Blues have had mixed results recently, but they fought back to draw 2-2 with Newcastle over the weekend. That game made it five out of seven across all competitions where both teams scored in one of their matches. Defensively, they’ve been vulnerable.

Villa, meanwhile, are on one of the most impressive runs in football at the moment, having won 10 games in a row. However, they’ve often had to score multiple times. Their last five victories came without a clean sheet. They’re overperforming in terms of their xG, and that could be a problem for the home side. However, the hosts remain dangerous in attack.

Udinese vs Lazio

Over in Italy, Udinese play host to Lazio in what promises to be an intriguing Serie A clash. The home side have had an average season and sit in 12th place. However, goals have been regular. They’ve scored in six of their last eight league matches, only failing to score twice at Stadio Friuli in 2025/26.

Both teams have scored in each of the last four clashes between I Friulani and I Biancocelesti. On top of that, the hosts are among Serie A’s top sides for big chances created. While BTTS has been rare for Lazio this season, they are capable of striking in Udine.

Nigeria vs Tunisia

We’re only a few days into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but we’ve already seen some fantastic match-ups in Morocco. Backing BTTS has worked out more often than not in fixtures so far, and that is likely to continue during the group stages. One game that stands out is Nigeria versus Tunisia on Matchday 2.

The Super Eagles and Carthage Eagles are Group C’s favourites and know a win is vital. A victory could secure the top spot and a potentially easier path in the knockout rounds. Both sides are expected to attack from the off in Fez, with plenty of offensive options capable of causing trouble. This one has the makings of a thrilling showdown.